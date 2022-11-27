@norcalpreps

News More News
NCP Scoreboard: Football and Basketball Action

Football

CCS Division II: Bellarmine beat St. Ignatius 21-14

CCS Division III: Menlo beat Hollister 42-6

CCS Division IV: Santa Teresa beat Branham 23-15

NCS Division IV: Marin Catholic beat Cardinal Newman 48-22

NCS Division VII: Clear Lake beat St. Vincent 56-55

SJS Division II: Manteca beat Granite Bay 51-48

SJS Division IV: Vanden beat Capital Christian 10-6

SJS Division V: Escalon beat Sonora 35-34

SJS Division VI: Hughson beat Summerville 14-13

NS Division II: Pleasant Valley beat Foothill-Palo Cedro 10-7

NS Division III: Orland beat University Prep 33-19

Oakland Section: McClymonds beat Castlemont 45-12


Boys Basketball

Granada beat Vanden 69-61

Dougherty Valley beat Oakland Tech 74-62

Campolindo beat Grant 52-28

Oakland beat Monterey Trail 65-52

Riordan beat Weston Ranch 74-67

Inderkum beat Dublin 68-65

Mitty beat Clovis North 59-48

Notre Dame-Sherman Oaks beat Modesto Christian 98-72

De La Salle beat Las Lomas 76-35

Cardinal Newman beat Terra Linda 63-42

Downey beat Golden Valley 57-35

Benicia beat Moreau Catholic 64-62

Bishop Gorman beat Bishop O’Dowd 76-57


Girls Basketball

Oakland Tech beat McClatchy 63-44

Cardinal Newman beat Bishop O’Dowd 81-65

Carondelet beat St. Mary’s-Berkeley 60-22

St. Mary’s-Stockton beat Pinole Valley 66-25


