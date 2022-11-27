@norcalpreps

NCP Scoreboard: Football and Basketball Action
Football
CCS Division II: Bellarmine beat St. Ignatius 21-14
CCS Division III: Menlo beat Hollister 42-6
CCS Division IV: Santa Teresa beat Branham 23-15
NCS Division IV: Marin Catholic beat Cardinal Newman 48-22
NCS Division VII: Clear Lake beat St. Vincent 56-55
SJS Division II: Manteca beat Granite Bay 51-48
SJS Division IV: Vanden beat Capital Christian 10-6
SJS Division V: Escalon beat Sonora 35-34
SJS Division VI: Hughson beat Summerville 14-13
NS Division II: Pleasant Valley beat Foothill-Palo Cedro 10-7
NS Division III: Orland beat University Prep 33-19
Oakland Section: McClymonds beat Castlemont 45-12
Boys Basketball
Granada beat Vanden 69-61
Dougherty Valley beat Oakland Tech 74-62
Campolindo beat Grant 52-28
Oakland beat Monterey Trail 65-52
Riordan beat Weston Ranch 74-67
Inderkum beat Dublin 68-65
Mitty beat Clovis North 59-48
Notre Dame-Sherman Oaks beat Modesto Christian 98-72
De La Salle beat Las Lomas 76-35
Cardinal Newman beat Terra Linda 63-42
Downey beat Golden Valley 57-35
Benicia beat Moreau Catholic 64-62
Bishop Gorman beat Bishop O’Dowd 76-57
Girls Basketball
Oakland Tech beat McClatchy 63-44
Cardinal Newman beat Bishop O’Dowd 81-65
Carondelet beat St. Mary’s-Berkeley 60-22
St. Mary’s-Stockton beat Pinole Valley 66-25