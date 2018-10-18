Liberty (8-0) at Pittsburg (6-2) 7:00 PM Game of the Week

One of the expected marquee games of the regular season has come to fruition with a share of the BVAL title and potential No. 2 seed in the playoffs on the line. With playmakers on both sides, the number of big plays will determine the outcome. Liberty wins 38-35





Pitman (8-0) at Downey (5-3) 7:00 PM

Pitman is giving up seven points per game in league play, but has its two toughest games to end the regular season. In last week’s win over Gregori, Bryce Gouker threw for 296 yards and two touchdowns with Bryce Peterson getting both scores. Downey wins 35-28





Tennyson (7-1) at Hayward (5-3) 7:00 PM

Tennyson has won four in a row since a loss to Jefferson. Jakobe Harris and Mustafa Nassirruddin are each averaging more than 100 rushing yards per game. Two of Hayward’s three losses have come to undefeated Pinole Valley and Campolindo. The Farmers are giving up six points per game in their four on field wins. Hayward wins 22-21





Las Lomas (9-0) at Benicia (6-2) 7:00 PM

It has been a resurgent year for Las Lomas led by junior running back Isaiah Newell and wide receiver Blake Thorpe. Benicia figures to be the Knights’ toughest league test. Quarterback Kameron Lane has thrown for nearly 1,200 yards with 16 touchdowns and is the team’s second leading rusher. Las Lomas wins 35-21





Sonora (4-4) at Calaveras (5-3) 7:00 PM

Sonora has won four straight since a 0-4 start when it scored 26 combined points. Calaveras has won five straight since opening with losses to Escalon, Modesto Christian and Ripon. Calaveras wins 24-21





Bear River (8-0) at Colfax (8-0) 7:30 PM

Alex Weir has thrown for 1,495 yards and 19 touchdowns for Colfax, which is giving up six points per game. Bear River has been paced by running back Tre Maronic, who has 835 yards and 11 touchdowns. Colfax wins 21-17





King’s Academy (6-1) at Burlingame (5-2) 7:30 PM

Burlingame sophomore Lucas Meredith leads the team with 523 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. King’s Academy has won six straight since opening with a 29-27 loss to 7-1 Christian of El Cajon. Burlingame wins 27-24





San Lorenzo Valley (3-5) at Monterey (6-1) 7:30 PM

San Lorenzo Valley has one on field loss (Wooster of Nevada), but had to forfeit its first three wins. Monterey is giving up 10 points per game with just a two point loss to North Salinas on its resume. Monterey wins 21-14





Saturday

Sheldon (7-1) at Jesuit (6-2) 1:00 PM

The top two teams in the Delta face off in Carmichael. Sheldon is averaging 281 rushing yards led by Tyrell Smith, who has more than 1,000 yards. Jesuit has won six in a row with all wins coming by at least 15 points. Sheldon wins 29-28





Menlo-Atherton (5-2) at Sacred Heart Prep (7-0) 2:00 PM

Sacred Heart Prep is giving up nine points per game and sit undefeated after going 3-7 last year. Menlo-Atherton quarterback Jack Alexander threw for 255 yards and four touchdowns last week in a win over Menlo. Menlo-Atherton wins 28-14