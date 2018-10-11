Serra (4-2) at Valley Christian (4-2) 7:00 PM

Serra has outscored Mitty, Bellarmine and Riordan 142-12 in three league games behind stellar play from Luke Bottari. The Warriors are giving up nine points per game, but have scored just nine total points in losses to Wilcox and St. Francis. Serra wins 28-21





California (5-2) at San Ramon Valley (5-2) 7:00 PM

Stanford linebacker commit Tristan Sinclair has rushed for 701 yards and eight touchdowns for the Wolves. Cal is giving up 13 points per game in its wins and 30 points per game in losses to Antioch and Monte Vista. Cal wins 21-17





Granada (6-1) at Monte Vista (5-2) 7:00 PM

Looking at common opponents, Monte Vista beat Cal 23-13 while the Grizzlies handed Granada its only loss. The Matadors are averaging 38 points per game while the Mustangs are allowing less than 10 points per game excluding last week’s 55-0 loss to De La Salle. Monte Vista wins 21-10





Mountain House (7-0) at Pacheco (6-1) 7:00 PM

Undefeated Mountain House has three rushers with at least 400 yards, but has played just two teams with a winning record (Chavez and Los Banos). Pacheco has won four in a row since a 47-42 loss to Atwater. Quarterback Marcus Ordunez has thrown for 987 yards and rushed for 578 yards. Pacheco wins 35-28





Tracy (5-2) at St. Mary’s-Stockton (3-4) 7:15 PM

St. Mary’s has won three straight games and scored at least 40 points in each win. This figures to be the Rams’ biggest test in league. Tracy is averaging 232 rushing yards per game with a pair of juniors leading the charge. St. Mary’s Stockton wins 35-21





Christian Brothers (4-3) at Vista del Lago (4-3) 7:15 PM

Christian Brothers had a three game losing streak midseason to Vanden, Jesuit and Capital Christian. Vista del Lago has won three straight in giving up 17 points per game during this stretch. Grant Patterson has thrown for 1,961 yards and 24 touchdowns. Vista del Lago wins 22-21





Modesto Christian (8-0) at Hilmar (6-1) 7:30 PM Game of the Week

Modesto Christian has four runners averaging at least 50 yards per game led by Jose Hernandez. Standout junior Xavier Carlton was ejected in last week’s win and is appealing a possible suspension for this week’s game, according to the Modesto Bee. Hilmar senior Isaac Sharp has 924 yards and 13 touchdowns, including 216 yards in a two point loss to Ripon. Modesto Christian wins 24-21





Monte Vista Christian (2-4) at Alisal (4-2) 7:30 PM

Alisal has three straight wins since a 31-14 loss to Terra Nova. Alisal is 2-1 in one possession games. Monte Vista Christian started the year 0-3, but have won two of three since and held Carmel to a season low point total (14). Alisal wins 27-21





Colusa (5-2) at Winters (6-0) 7:30 PM

Winters quarterback Daniel Carrion has thrown for 858 yards and 12 touchdowns to no interceptions in addition to 857 rushing yards and 11 scores. Colusa is coming off a 17-14 loss to Durham and are giving up five points per game outside of a 44-6 loss to Colfax. Winters wins 24-21





Saturday

St. Patrick-St. Vincent (4-3) at Salesian (4-3) 1:30 PM

The Bruins have been shutout in two of its last three games in losses to Benicia and El Cerrito. Salesian is averaging 53 points per game and is one of two undefeated teams in the TCAL-Rock. Both teams have beaten St. Mary’s-Berkeley, but lost to Moreau Catholic in the non-league. Salesian wins 36-35