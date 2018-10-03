Terra Nova (5-0) at Menlo-Atherton (3-2) 3:00 PM

An early start features what should be the top two teams in the PAL-Bay Division. Menlo-Atherton has dealt with quarterbacks injuries this year, but Jack Alexander could make his season debut, according to the Bay Area News Group. Notable wins for Terra Nova include San Benito and Alisal. Menlo-Atherton wins 24-14





Valley Christian (4-1) at St. Francis (4-1) 7:00 PM Game of the Week

St. Francis is dealing with its own quarterback injury in losing Jack Perry for the season. Evan Williams has four of the six touchdown catches for the Lancers. Valley Christian has won four straight since a season opening 10-6 loss to Wilcox. The Warriors are giving up 10 points per game this season. St. Francis wins 17-10





Freedom (5-2) at Pittsburg (5-2) 7:00 PM

Another big Bay Valley Athletic League has plenty of quarterback news with Trey Turner and Joey Aguilar both leaving last week’s game early due to injury. Both teams possess big play offensive threats. Pittsburg and Liberty, which beat Freedom last week, are the lone unbeatens in league play. Pittsburg wins 28-21





Granada (5-1) at Amador Valley (5-1) 7:00 PM

This game features the two 1-0 teams in the East Bay Athletic League-Valley Division. Amador Valley’s loss came in the opener to still undefeated Del Oro. Granada dropped a three point game to California. Amador Valley has yet to throw an interception in 104 attempts. Amador Valley wins 24-21





Pitman (6-0) vs. Gregori (4-2) 7:00 PM at Turlock HS

Five of Pitman’s six wins have come by at least 17 points. They beat Bullard (32-27) in their best win of the year. Gregori has won four straight after opening the season with losses to Buhach Colony and Merced. The Jaguars are giving up 10 points per game during the win streak. Pitman wins 31-28





Merced (6-0) vs. Buhach Colony (5-1) 7:00 PM at Golden Valley HS

Dhameer Warren and Junior Garcia have combined for more than 1,600 passing yards with 22 touchdowns against two interceptions for Merced. Buhach Colony has won four straight since its lone loss to Tracy. The Thunder are averaging 326 rushing yards per game. Merced wins 31-21





Bellarmine (2-3) at Mitty (3-2) 7:00 PM

Mitty lost to Serra (42-6) in the league opener followed by a 34-6 win over Riordan. Bellarmine beat Riordan 34-20 before a 43-0 loss at Serra last week. Mitty has the best player in this matchup in junior quarterback Shamir Bey. Mitty wins 35-21





El Cerrito (3-3) at Kennedy-Richmond (6-0) 7:00 PM

In its 6-0 start, Kennedy is averaging more than 200 rushing yards per game led by junior Camron Young with 621 yards and six touchdowns. El Cerrito, which remains the favorite in the TCAL-Rock Division, shutout St. Patrick-St. Vincent last week 47-0. It was a season high point total for the Gauchos. El Cerrito wins 24-14





Oak Ridge (5-1) at Del Oro (6-0) 7:30 PM

Dawson Hurst is third on Del Oro in receiving yards, but first in touchdown catches in hauling in five of Carson Jarratt’s 12 scores. Oak Ridge is giving up 10 points per game in its five wins. Avant Jacobs, Evan Robinson and Sayer Merrill each have three touchdown catches. Del Oro wins 27-24





Durham (4-1) at Colusa (5-1) 7:30 PM

Durham has shown offensive balance this season and have posted three straight shutouts. The Trojans’ lone loss is to Bradshaw Christian (21-14). Colusa is averaging 230 rushing yards per game and has won three straight since a 44-6 loss to Colfax. Durham wins 24-21