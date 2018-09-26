Rancho Cotate (5-0) at Cardinal Newman (4-1) 7:00 PM Game of the Week

Rasheed Rankin has rushed for 625 yards and eight touchdowns for the Cougars, which have five different receivers with a touchdown catch. Cardinal Newman will counter with quarterback Jackson Pavitt and wide receiver Jake Woods. The Cardinals are giving up five points per game in wins. Cardinal Newman wins 31-28





Freedom (5-1) at Liberty (6-0) 7:00 PM

Another week and another big game in the Bay Valley Athletic League. Freedom has bounced back from an early loss to California led by playmaker Giles Jackson. Liberty has the most balanced offense in the Bay Area with quarterback Jay Butterfield running the show. Liberty wins 35-28





Palo Alto (5-0) at Wilcox (5-0) 7:00 PM

There should be a new champion in the De Anza division this year with these two teams staking an early claim to that spot. Palo Alto has shown a big play passing game led by junior wide receiver Jamir Shepard. Wilcox will rely on its run game that is averaging 272 yards. Wilcox wins 24-21





Downey (3-2) at Turlock (2-3) 7:00 PM

These are likely the top two teams in the Central California Athletic League though Downey is battling quarterback injuries coming off its bye, according to Front Row Preps. Turlock has faced three teams with five wins (Freedom, Sheldon and Central), but is giving up 35 points per game. Turlock wins 35-34





Monte Vista (4-1) at California (4-1) 7:00 PM

California led Granada 21-7 at halftime en route to beating Granada 24-21 for the Matadors’ first loss of the year. Jack Stewardson connected with Nate Rutchena for three touchdown passes in last week’s win over Livermore. California’s only loss is to Antioch while Monte Vista lost to Bishop O’Dowd two weeks ago. California wins 27-24





Oakdale (5-1) at Manteca (2-3) 7:00 PM

Manteca has losses to Downey, Granada and Central Catholic. Quarterback Ryan Ward has been one of the top quarterbacks in the southern half of the section. Oakdale has bounced back from a blowout loss to Mitty and posted its second double digit point win of the season in a 47-10 win over Weston Ranch. Manteca wins 35-28





Bear Creek (4-1) at Chavez (4-1) 7:15 PM

Bear Creek quarterback Quincy Glasper has thrown for 894 yards and 13 touchdowns, including nine to Chaz Davis. Bear Creek has won four straight since an opening loss to Roseville. Chavez has also won four straight since losing to 5-0 Mountain House. The Titans are giving up just under 14 points per game. Chavez wins 21-20





Center (5-0) at Bear River (5-0) 7:30 PM

Bear River has outscored its opponents 256-31 with junior Tre Maronic rushing for 432 yards and eight touchdowns. Center is also scoring more than 40 points per game and beat Lincoln (28-14) two weeks ago. Both teams have played Liberty Ranch with Bear River winning 49-21 and Center winning 56-21. Center wins 31-24





Saturday

Galileo (3-1) at Burton (4-0) 2:00 PM

Senior Jimmie Edwards has 384 rushing yards and nine touchdowns for Galileo, which lost to Rio Vista two weeks ago. For Burton, it has scored at least 48 points in each game. Jericho Niko ran for 159 yards and two touchdowns in a win over California School for the Deaf. Galileo wins 27-20





Redwood (3-2) at San Marin (3-2) 2:00 PM

Following back-to-back losses to Carrillo and Ukiah, Redwood has beaten Tamalpais and Terra Linda as the lone unbeaten in the Marin County Athletic League. San Marin lost to Terra Linda in the league opener before beating Drake (52-19) last week. San Marin also owns a seven point loss to Moreau Catholic. Redwood wins 28-17