Antioch (5-0) at Freedom (4-1) 7:00 PM Game of the Week

Antioch had a season high 315 rushing yards against Marin Catholic last week with two runners surpassing 100 yards. Freedom posted a solid 37-24 win over San Ramon Valley. Giles Jackson had three total touchdowns and the Falcons held the Wolves to 252 total yards. Freedom wins 31-28





Serra (1-2) vs. Mitty (1-2) 7:00 PM at Foothill College

The Padres have battled injuries in the non-league, but remain one of the top teams in NorCal thanks to its scoring ability in all three phases. Mitty’s loss came to Menlo-Atherton, but it beat Acalanes (22-17) two weeks ago. Serra’s Luke Bottari and Mitty’s Shamir Bey are two of the top quarterbacks in the region. Serra wins 28-17





St. Mary’s-Stockton (0-4) at Bishop O’Dowd (3-1) 7:00 PM

The Dragons are coming off their best win over the season at Monte Vista led by Austin Jones, some big plays in the passing game and a bend but don’t break defense. St. Mary’s is still looking for its first win after losing to Damonte Ranch 20-15. The Rams are without WR/KR Jamar Marshall (no longer on the team), but the running game had some success against Central Catholic and Damonte Ranch. Bishop O’Dowd wins 28-24





Campolindo (3-1) at El Cerrito (2-2) 7:00 PM

Campolindo quarterback Grant Harper has 14 touchdowns to two interceptions, but the Cougars are averaging less than 100 yards rushing per game. El Cerrito beat Acalanes 32-30 after losing by four points to Vancouver of Washington. Both teams have lost to Rancho Cotate. Campolindo wins 28-21





Live Oak-Morgan Hill (3-0) at Pioneer-San Jose (3-0) 7:00 PM

Live Oak quarterback Jonathan Singleton has thrown for 429 yards and nine touchdowns in addition to a team leading 391 rushing yards with two scores. Edgar Valencia has more than half of Pioneer’s rushing yards with seven touchdowns. Both teams are coming off a bye week. Live Oak wins 28-21





Elk Grove (2-2) at Sheldon (4-1) 7:15 PM

Sheldon is riding a four game winning streak behind more than 1,000 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns from Tyrell Smith and Justin Williams. Elk Grove has losses to Top 20 ranked Serra and Indekrum, but have won its last two over Shasta and Davis. Junior Carter Harris leads the Thundering Herd in rushing at 572 yards and six touchdowns. Sheldon wins 21-14





Yuba City (2-3) at River Valley (3-1) 7:15 PM

A inter city rivalry game is also the league opener for River Valley, which averaged close to 300 rushing yards in its three wins. Yuba City is coming off two straight losses and have been held to 20 points or less in all three defeats. Both teams have lost to Pleasant Valley. River Valley wins 24-17





Palma (3-0) vs. Salinas (1-2) 7:30 PM at Rabobank Stadium

Palma junior running back Anthony Villegas has rushed for 401 yards and three touchdowns while the Chieftains are giving up 13 points per game. Salinas earned its first win of the year last week in shutting out Milpitas 25-0 after losses to Carmel and Clovis. The Cowboys have a good junior quarterback in Carl Richardson. Palma wins 21-17





California (3-1) at Granada (4-0) 7:30 PM

California’s loss came to Antioch, but it has posted 96 points in the past two wins over Freedom and Heritage. They now play a crossover EBAL game against undefeated Granada, which had wins over Manteca and Foothill-Pleasanton before its bye last week. California wins 24-21





Lincoln (2-2) at Eureka (5-0) 7:30 PM

Eureka is giving up 12 points per game while putting up 469 yards per contest. Quarterback Cruz Montana has thrown for 1,195 yards with 11 touchdowns and one interception. Lincoln scored 65 total points in wins over Antelope and Whitney before falling to Center (20-14) last week. Lincoln boasts its own talented quarterback in Tommy Turner. Eureka wins 35-28