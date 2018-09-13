Liberty (4-0) at Cardinal Newman (3-0) 7:00 PM Game of the Week

The Top 20 matchup features two of the top quarterbacks in the region in juniors Jay Butterfield (Liberty) and Jackson Pavitt (Cardinal Newman). Liberty is giving up eight points per game compared to six points by Cardinal Newman. Liberty wins 28-21





Del Oro (4-0) at Granite Bay (2-2) 7:00 PM

In one of the best rivalries in NorCal, Del Oro will try to stay undefeated in its toughest test to date. Dawson Hurst has caught five of the nine touchdown passes from Carson Jarratt. Granite Bay has won two straight after season opening losses to Monte Vista and Damonte Ranch. The defense has forced 12 turnovers in four games. Del Oro wins 24-14





Bishop O’Dowd (2-1) at Monte Vista (3-0) 7:00 PM

Monte Vista quarterback Jack Stewardson has six touchdowns to one interception in completing 73 percent of his passes. Bishop O’Dowd has been paced by senior running back Austin Jones. The Dragons’ loss came at De La Salle (58-16). Monte Vista wins 21-17





Freedom (3-1) at San Ramon Valley (2-1) 7:00 PM

The Wolves have blowout wins over Riordan and Heritage, but lost to Monterey Trail (27-7). Three different runners have at least 20 carries and six players have rushing touchdowns. Freedom’s loss came to California (42-27), but it has a win over Turlock in the opener and San Leandro last week. Look for Giles Jackson to make plays on offense and defense. San Ramon Valley wins 24-20





McClymonds (1-2) at Downey (3-1) 7:00 PM

Downey freshman quarterback Beau Green has thrown for 955 yards and 11 touchdowns against four interceptions. Anderson Grover is the top receiver. McClymonds’ tough non-league continues in Modesto following back-to-back losses to Liberty and Palo Alto. Downey wins 31-28





Salinas (0-2) at Milpitas (2-1) 7:00 PM

A rematch of last year’s CCS Open I final has Salinas looking for its first win of 2018. The Cowboys have losses to Carmel and Clovis. Milpitas has posted two straight shutouts since its opening loss to Dublin. Milpitas wins 24-17





Fortuna (3-1) at Tracy (2-2) 7:15 PM

Tracy has lost back-to-back games against Turlock and Manteca. Trevion Shadrick-Harris has more than half of the team’s receiving yards and six of nine touchdown catches. Fortuna has won three straight since an opening loss to Cardinal Newman. They are averaging more than 40 points in their three wins. Tracy wins 28-21





Bishop Gorman (1-2) at De La Salle (4-0) 7:30 PM

De La Salle has some inconsistencies on offense, but Shamar Garrett is a playmaker and the defense is the best in the region. Bishop Gorman has losses to Mater Dei and Centennial-Arizona. The Gaels threw for 233 yards and rushed for 128 yards in last week’s win over Orem. De La Salle wins 31-21





Sutter (2-1) at Chico (3-0) 7:30 PM

Sutter is running for nearly 300 yards per game led by junior quarterback Cory McIntryre. The Huskies’ loss came at Cardinal Newman in the opener. Chico is giving up 15 points per game and beat Yuba City (28-12) last week. Sutter wins 24-21





Hilmar (4-0) at Ripon (4-0) 7:30 PM

Hilmar’s Issac Sharp (222 yards and two touchdowns) and Ryan Teixeira (131 yards and two touchdowns) led the Yellowjackets’ ground game in a 39-20 win over Sonora last week. Ripon quarterback Ryan Daggett has thrown for 421 yards and four touchdowns to go with 379 yards and six touchdowns. Ripon wins 17-14