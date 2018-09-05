Serra (1-1) at Pittsburg (1-2) 7:00 PM Game of the Week

Pittsburg’s tough non-league continues in the Game of the Week. The Pirates’ defense has matched the preseason hype with the passing game showing its potential against St. Mary’s, but also some letdown in losses to Clayton Valley and Centennial. Serra scored two offensive touchdowns, two defensive scores and two on special teams in the win over to Elk Grove. However, the Padres could be without running back David Coker, who was injured last week according to the Bay Area News Group. Pittsburg wins 27-21





Antioch (3-0) at Clayton Valley Charter (3-0) 7:00 PM

The Ugly Eagles have showed an improved passing game behind quarterback Logan Sumter, but also is running for 225 yards per game. They face an undefeated Antioch squad that has wins over Lincoln-Stockton, California and San Leandro. Jaysn Wade has 350 rushing yards and five touchdowns. In 2017, Clayton Valley Charter won 55-22. Clayton Valley Charter wins 29-21





McClymonds (1-1) at Palo Alto (2-0) 7:00 PM

Palo Alto built on its opening win over St. Ignatius with a convincing victory at Half Moon Bay. The Vikings’ passing attack has been very good led by quarterback Jackson Chryst and wide receiver Jamir Shepard. McClymonds saw its state leading win streak snapped against Liberty. The Warriors have had some turnover problems through two games, but boast a strong running game and playmakers on defense. McClymonds wins 22-21





Vacaville (1-2) at Granite Bay (1-2) 7:00 PM

Both teams earned their first wins last week after starting 0-2. Vacaville has four rushing touchdowns from juniors Island Chris and Dylan Warfield, but scored 10 points in their two losses. Granite Bay scored three points in its first two losses before beating Jesuit 27-12. The Grizzlies have losses to Monte Vista and Damonte Ranch. Granite Bay wins 14-13





East Nicolaus (2-0) at Bradshaw Christian (2-0) 7:00 PM

East Nicolaus is averaging more than 300 yards per game with junior quarterback Gavin McAuliff as the leading rusher. Bradshaw Christian has two close wins with a double overtime victory against Salesian and a seven point win against Durham. Evan Seppieri and Jeremiah Bonner-Hayes have combined for 526 rushing yards. Last year, East Nicolaus won 24-21. East Nicolaus wins 28-21





Turlock (2-1) at Sheldon (2-1) 7:15 PM

Turlock came back from a season opening loss to Freedom to beat Reno (48-21) and Tracy (28-17). The Bulldogs had six sacks last week against Tracy. Sheldon was blown out by Monterey Trail and has since added a one point win over Burbank and a 48-6 victory against Kennedy-Sacramento. This game could have major playoff seeding implications. Turlock wins 24-21





Whitney (0-2) at Lincoln (1-1) 7:15 PM

Whitney’s 0-2 start has come against very good competition in Placer and Central. Three different players have caught the three touchdown passes. The defense is giving up 45.5 points per game. Lincoln lost its opener to Oak Ridge, but came back to beat Antelope two weeks ago. Tommy Turner has connected with Jacob Lemus for three touchdowns thus far. Whitney wins 21-17





Campolindo (2-0) at Rancho Cotate (3-0) 7:30 PM

Campolindo quarterback Grant Harper is off to a terrific start with 647 yards and nine touchdowns to one interception in wins over Marin Catholic and St. Ignatius. Rancho Cotate continued to flex its defense in beating previous Top 20 ranked El Cerrito (30-7) last week. Rasheed Rankin has 291 rushing yards and three touchdowns while Connor Barbato has been the Cougars’ top receiver. Rancho Cotate wins 24-21





Clovis (3-0) at Salinas (0-1) 7:30 PM

Salinas is coming off a bye week after losing to Carmel (36-23). The Cowboys got 291 passing yards from new quarterback Carl Richardson in the loss. Clovis has given up 14 points in each game this year as quarterback Isaiah Robles has thrown for 760 yards and 12 touchdowns. The Cougars are coming of a 7-5 season. Salinas wins 20-17





Saturday

River Valley (3-0) vs. Pleasant Valley (1-1) 7:30 PM at Yuba City HS

This is River Valley’s biggest test to date after Evan Strickland has rushed for a team high 384 yards in the first three games. Niko Tejada has seven rushing touchdowns and the defense has given up nine points. Pleasant Valley beat Yuba City in the opener before losing to Valley Christian-San Jose 27-14. Tanner Hughes had a touchdown pass last week and the Vikings added a late kickoff return. River Valley wins 28-21