Mitty (1-0) vs. Menlo-Atherton (1-0) 7:00 PM at Foothill College (Game of the Week)

The Game of the Week features two teams coming off impressive opening wins. Mitty was a convincing 42-14 winner over Oakdale at the Honor Bowl with junior Shamir Bey showing himself as one of the top players in the section. Menlo-Atherton blanked Bellarmine 28-0 after dropping the opener to the Bells last year. Mitty wins 27-24





Merced (2-0) at Downey (2-0) 7:00 PM

Behind quarterbacks Dhameer Warren and Junior Garcia, Merced’s offense has propelled the Bears to convincing wins over 2017 league champions Del Campo and Gregori. Downey has also played two quarterbacks through the first two weeks with freshman Beau Green standing out last week against Manteca with 273 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and three scores on the ground. Downey wins 43-41





St. Mary’s-Stockton (0-1) at Central Catholic (1-1) 7:00 PM

The Holy Bowl sees both teams coming off losses to East Bay programs. The Rams had four first half turnovers en route to a 48-7 road loss against Pittsburg. Central Catholic was down 21-7 in the fourth quarter to De La Salle before two Spartans’ touchdowns closed it. Expect another close rivalry contest. St. Mary’s wins 17-14





Capital Christian (2-0) at Grant (1-1) 7:00 PM

Grant fell to Central, one of the top team’s from the Central Section, 54-12 last week. This is one of two home games the Pacers have in the first six weeks. Capital Christian has been paced by running back D’Marcus Ross, who has 449 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He also has two touchdown catches. Capital Christian wins 22-21





Miramonte (2-0) at Las Lomas (2-0) 7:00 PM

Las Lomas, playing in the Diablo Athletic League - Valley Division, has beat two teams from the Foothill Division in Acalanes and Alhambra. AJ Fraser has six touchdowns through two games for Miramonte, which has forced five turnovers with nine sacks against De Anza and Hillsdale. Las Lomas wins 28-21





Rancho Cotate (2-0) at El Cerrito (1-0) 7:00 PM

El Cerrito started off its season with 32-7 win over De Anza last week heading into an always tough opponent in the Cougars. Rancho Cotate has four different players with a touchdown reception, Rasheed Rankin has 199 rushing yards and the defense is giving up 13 points per game. El Cerrito wins 28-24





Palo Alto (1-0) at Half Moon Bay (1-0) 7:00 PM

Palo Alto beat St. Ignatius 21-14 behind a strong passing game featuring quarterback Jackson Chryst and wide receivers Jamir Shepherd and Paul Thie. Half Moon Bay, coming off its NorCal title winning season, dispatched Jefferson 42-3 in the opener. Cade Duncan and Tristan Hofmann combined for 331 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Half Moon Bay wins 35-28





Bishop Manogue (1-0) at Placer (2-0) 7:30 PM

The Hillmen have rolled to their first two wins averaging 45 points per game and rushing for 420 yards in each contest. This figures to be their toughest regular season game with Bishop Manogue coming off a 50-7 win over Reed. Peyton Dixon rushed for 268 yards and five touchdowns in the win. Placer wins 31-28





Aptos (1-0) at Aragon (0-0) 7:30 PM

Aptos rolled past Templeton 55-6 last week as Marcos Reyes had four rushing touchdowns, including three in the first quarter. This is Aragon’s season opener after going 10-2 last season. The Dons beat Aptos 28-27 in the 2017 season opener. Aragon wins 24-21





Saturday

Piedmont (2-0) at Menlo (1-0) 2:00 PM

Last week, Piedmont trailed Rodriguez 10-0 after the first quarter before posting 48 points in the second and third quarters for a 55-24 win. Menlo will be on the field officially for the first time this week after Mission forfeited last week’s game. Last year, Menlo won 28-7 in Piedmont. Menlo wins 28-21