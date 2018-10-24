Central Catholic (8-1) at Oakdale (7-2) 7:00 PM Game of the Week

Central Catholic is the team to beat in this game, but The Corral is possibly the toughest venue in the region. Dalton Durossette has thrown for 13 touchdowns to one interception for the Raiders. Oakdale has won two straight since a 19-14 loss to Manteca. Central Catholic wins 31-28





Sacred Heart Prep (7-1) at Terra Nova (7-1) 7:00 PM

Both teams’ only losses have come to Menlo-Atherton (30-8 for Terra Nova and 30-0 for Sacred Heart Prep). Nate Rios has 10 touchdown catches for Terra Nova. The Gators for averaging 217 rushing yards per game. Terra Nova wins 28-21





Pitman (9-0) at Turlock (6-3) 7:00 PM

Pitman is coming off 37-33 win over Downey and is averaging 38 points per game. Turlock has losses to Freedom, Sheldon and Central. Turlock leads the league at 42 points per game in league action. Turlock wins 38-35





Ripon (8-1) at Modesto Christian (9-0) 7:00 PM

The Crusaders are coming off a bye week and are giving up six points per game. Ripon is averaging 250 rushing yards per game, but had a surprising 38-7 loss to Escalon two weeks ago. Modesto Christian wins 24-14





Lincoln-San Jose (6-1) at Oak Grove (5-3) 7:00 PM

Oak Grove is coming off a 28-26 loss to Leland to snap a five game winning streak. Lincoln has won six in a row since a one point loss to Silver Creek. Adam Arenas has rushed for 1,040 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Lions. Oak Grove wins 21-20





Palma (7-1) at Aptos (8-0) 7:30 PM

The biggest game in the section this week features Aptos, which is giving up less than 10 points per game. Palma is giving up 11 points per game while quarterback Grant Sergent has thrown 16 touchdowns against no interceptions. Palma wins 17-14





Pleasant Valley (6-2) at Chico (7-1) 7:30 PM

Chico is 2-1 in one possession games including a 27-24 loss to Paradise. They also have wins over Sacramento and Sutter. Pleasant Valley is undefeated in the section with losses to Valley Christian and Rancho Cotate. Pleasant Valley wins 35-28





West Valley (7-1) at Lassen (6-2) 7:30 PM

West Valley has won six in a row since a 35-14 loss to 1-7 Enterprise. They are giving up six points per game in league play. Lassen is giving up five points per game in league games with shutout wins over Corning and Anderson. West Valley wins 21-17





Saturday

Pittsburg (6-3) at Antioch (7-2) 1:30 PM

A Pittsburg win would likely mean the No. 4 seed in the NCS Open Division. The Pirates are giving up 13 points per game in their six wins. Antioch beat Deer Valley 28-20 last week with Guadie Campbell getting two touchdown catches. Pittsburg wins 28-14





Del Notre (7-2) at St. Bernard’s (6-3) 2:00 PM

Del Notre has three shutouts this year, but gave up 106 combined points in losses to Fortuna and Eureka. St. Bernard’s beat Fortuna 56-54 in overtime last week to halt a three game losing streak. Will Omey threw for 291 yards and seven touchdowns in the win. St. Bernard’s wins 29-28