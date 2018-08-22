#13 St. Mary’s-Stockton (0-0) at #8 Pittsburg (0-1) 7:00 PM Game of the Week

The Rams figure to have one of the top passing games in the region with the return of quarterback Noah May and a talented group of receivers. They will contend with a stout defense at Pittsburg, which is coming off a 38-31 double overtime loss to Clayton Valley Charter in the opener. The Pirates threw for 61 yards against the Ugly Eagles. Pittsburg wins 24-21





#11 Valley Christian-San Jose (0-0) at Wilcox (0-0) 7:00 PM

Valley Christian has its share of questions, but should remain one of the top teams in NorCal behind fast rising TE/DE Skylar Loving-Black and solid returners on defense. They will be tested by a physical run game from the Chargers, which returns running back Paul Rosa. Valley Christian wins 28-21





Monte Vista (1-0) vs. San Leandro (1-0) 7:00 PM at Burrell Field

This is a key game for NCS seedings with both teams coming off good opening wins. San Leandro beat Foothill-Pleasanton 51-29 behind 239 passing yards and two scores for quarterback Cameron Stanley. Jordan Cobbs registered 166 receiving yards. Monte Vista won at Granite Bay 9-3 behind a kickoff return and safety in the first quarter. The Mustangs are primed for a bounceback year under second year head coach Matt Russi. San Leandro wins 21-20





Downey (1-0) at Manteca (1-0) 7:00 PM

Downey used two quarterbacks in its week zero 39-19 win over East Union with fresham Beau Green going 10-for-16 for 132 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Junior Bryce Gouker went 7-for-10 for 182 yards and three scores. Manteca, in the first game under head coach Mark Varnum, beat Lathrop 64-14 behind a 49 point first half. The Buffaloes’ new starting quarterback Ryan Ward connected twice with Jorge Cedano for scores. Manteca wins 42-35





Antioch (1-0) at California (1-0) 7:00 PM

Traveling to South Lake Tahoe, California defeated Spanish Springs 24-7 after leading 10-0 at halftime. In Antioch’s 24-7 win over Lincoln-Stockton, junior Jaysn Wade rushed for 144 yards and a score in addition to a receiving score. The Panthers also had a kickoff return for a score. Antioch wins 21-17





Marin Catholic (0-1) at #20 McClymonds (0-0) 7:15 PM

McClymonds will put its 25 game win streak on the line with a good running tandem led by senior Jarmar Julien. The Warriors have held 15 straight opponents to less than 20 points. Marin Catholic dropped its opener to Campolindo 35-21 in which they surrendered 366 passing yards. This is the second of three road games to start the year for the Wildcats. McClymonds wins 22-14





#6 Jesuit (0-0) at #2 Folsom (0-1) 7:30 PM

Folsom was shutout by De La Salle 14-0, but did little in the opener to quash the preseason expectations. The Bulldogs remain loaded offensively and the defense displayed surprising physicality against the Spartans. Jesuit has a one-two punch in RB/DB Isaiah Rutherford and TE/LB Laiatu Latu in what could be head coach Marlon Blanton’s best team in Carmichael. Folsom beat the Marauders twice in 2017. Folsom wins 35-21





Sutter (0-0) at #14 Cardinal Newman (1-0) 7:30 PM

Cardinal Newman will host the preseason top ranked team in the Northern Section after beating Fortuna 35-6. Quarterback Jackson Pavitt threw for 280 yards and completed two of his four touchdowns to senior wide receiver Jake Woods. It is a younger group for the Huskies this year, but one that should be able to rely on its defense early. Cardinal Newman wins 24-14





Saturday

Mitty (0-0) vs. Oakdale (1-0) 12:00 PM at St. Francis HS

With new faces throughout the starting lineup, Oakdale started 2018 with a resounding 49-0 win over Sonora that featured its trademark defense and running game. Oakdale now faces a West Catholic Athletic League team in Mitty, which returns dual threat quarterback Shamir Bey. The Monarchs also have a new coach in Sione Ta’ufo’ou. Oakdale wins 17-14





Serra (0-0) vs. Serra-Gardena (0-0) 7:30 PM at St. Francis HS

The Padres will try to reverse slow starts to the year in the Saturday nightcap at the Honor Bowl. They are the slight favorite in the West Catholic Athletic League. Serra-Gardena has seven ranked players in the 2019 and 2020 class, including Rivals250 juniors Justin Houston and Lavon Buckley-Shelton. Serra-Gardena 31-28