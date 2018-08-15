#15 Clayton Valley Charter at #3 Pittsburg 7:00 PM

A key opener in the North Coast Section, Pittsburg fields one of its most talented teams in the past decade including the return of quarterback Trey Turner (missed last year due to injury). The Pirates also bring back defensive tackle Jacob Bandes and two-way threat Willie Harts III. The Ugly Eagles will rely on defense at the outset led by a talented linebacker tandem in Dusty Mitchell and Cade Carter. Possessing the ball will be key for Clayton Valley Charter. Pittsburg wins 28-14





Vacaville at #4 Liberty 7:00 PM

Just up the road from Concord is another intriguing intersectional game as the always tough Bulldogs of Vacaville visit fast rising Liberty, which springboards from its NCS Division I title run to a top five preseason ranking. Junior quarterback Jay Butterfield leads a strong returning group for the Lions. Vacaville took key losses in graduation, including their top skill player and lineman, but remain one of the best coached programs in the region and one that is familiar with tough early season games. Liberty wins 28-15





Marin Catholic at Campolindo 7:00 PM

The Wildcats head to the East Bay with plenty of new faces, but some physicality in lineman Jamar Sekona, RB/LB Cole Truex (Army) and athlete Colby Jaques (Navy). They meet up with with familiar playoff foe Campolindo, who needs to replace dual threat quarterback and safety John Torchio. Grant Harper should be next in line for the Cougars at quarterback. Marin Catholic wins 21-17





San Leandro vs. Foothill-Pleasanton at Burrell Field 7:00 PM

San Leandro has won three straight over the Falcons in the past two years. The Pirates graduated their top three rushers, but return junior linebacker Osaro Aihie to lead the defense. Foothill starts the post Matt Sweeney era with new head coach Greg Haubner and is in the difficult East Bay Athletic League - Mountain Division. San Leandro wins 28-21





Turlock at #9 Freedom 7:00 PM

New Freedom head coach Andrew Cotter opens up his tenure against one of the best teams in the southern half of the SJS. The Falcons bring back offensive playmaker Giles Jackson, wide receiver Mekel Ealy and quarterback Joey Aguilar. Turlock counters with two way lineman Everett Johnson and TE/LB Garret Fountain (San Diego State). The Bulldogs also bring back quarterback Jonah Kosakiewicz. Freedom wins 28-17





Elk Grove at Inderkum 7:00 PM

Elk Grove went 5-6 in the first year under head coach John Heffernan, but returns Matthew Horne (UNLV). Inderkum returns good depth, including quarterback Isaiah Ward (seven touchdown passes as a junior). Inderkum, which has 12 straight double digit win seasons, won this matchup 52-36 last year. Inderkum wins 28-24





Capital Christian at Cosumnes Oaks 7:15 PM

The Cougars will rely on RB/LB D’Marcus Ross as it moves to the Capital Athletic League in year two under head coach Casey Taylor. Cosumnes Oaks running back Jacob Trach is back after rushing for more than 1,000 yards as a junior. The Wolf Pack also move leagues to the Delta. Cosumnes Oaks wins 24-21





#2 Folsom at #1 De La Salle 7:30 PM (Game of the Week)

The long awaited game is here with plenty to watch for. There are two Rivals100 prospects (Joseph Ngata and Henry To’oto’o), eight players in the 2019 Top 50 and four more in the 2020 Top 25 list. Keys to watch on Friday in what should be a festive Owen Owens field are: Can De La Salle get pressure with its front four to cover with seven? Can Folsom hold up against a physical ground attack? De La Salle wins 31-21





Sacramento at Rancho Cotate 7:30 PM

Coming off a 10-2 season, Rancho Cotate needs to replace quarterback Jake Simmons and the bulk of its skill players. Sacramento returns roughly half of its starters from last year with Javon Felton expected to take the lead in the rushing game. In the section rankings, Sacramento is No. 12 in the SJS and Rancho Cotate is No. 14 in the NCS. Rancho Cotate wins 24-21





Sheldon at Monterey Trail 7:30 PM

An old Delta League matchup is now a non-league game with Monterey Trail moving to the Metro conference. The Mustangs are led by two versatile athletes in Zachary Larrier and Jehiel Budgett. Sheldon went 9-3 last year with all losses coming by eight points or less. The Huskies were ranked No. 9 in the preseason SJS rankings with Monterey Trail checking in at No. 13. Sheldon wins 21-20