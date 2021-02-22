NorCalPreps - NCP Notes: Wells commits, big weekend for Vujovich and Darrion Trammell

If you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





Wells commits to Sonoma State: Folsom/Rose City Ballers 2021 small forward Jaylen Wells has committed to Sonoma State.





Coilton gets first offer: Weston Ranch 2021 guard Mison Coilton has picked up an offer from George Fox University.





New offers for Mahasin: Serra 2022 athlete Hassan Mahasin has been offered by Boise State and San Diego State this past week.





Portland adds NorCal left-hander: Bellarmine 2021 left-handed pitcher William Gnibus has committed to Portland.





Modawar back on the West Coast: Tatyana Modawar (Carondelet) is back in the state after transferring from UTEP to UC Santa Barbara.





Vujovich homered twice in the opening series: San Francisco outfielder Jordan Vujovich had a pair of home runs for the Dons, which won two of three games over No. 2 UCLA to start the season. After graduating from Granite Bay, Vujovich went to Delta College and Oklahoma before landing at San Francisco.





Trammell stands out at Seattle: Sophomore guard Darrion Trammell went from St. Ignatius to Golden State Prep and then City College before coming to Seattle this season. He has been productive from the start in averaging 19 points, three rebounds, five assists and two steals per game.





