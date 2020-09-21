NorCalPreps - NCP Notes: Weaver has a top three and new basketball offers

We hope you enjoy this free article from NorCalPreps.com. If you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





Weaver names final three: Antioch 2021 lineman Jailen Weaver announced his final three schools of Tennessee, Indiana and Nebraska.





Thomas picks up Big Sky offer: Menlo-Atherton 2021 defensive back Skylar Thomas received an offer from Northern Arizona this week.





Hernandez commits to UC Irvine: Mitty 2021 shooting guard Hunter Hernandez is off the board to UC Irvine. She is the third Monarchs’ player to commit to the Anteaters in the 2021 class.





Jovanovic gets second offer: Following an offer from Cal State Fullerton, Pinewood/Bay City 2021 guard Una Jovanovic now holds a Portland State offer.





Two new offers for 2022 post: Oak Ridge/Golden City 2022 post Ella Ray has been offered by San Jose State and Portland State.





Arizona lands 2024 commitment: De La Salle 2024 outfielder Joe McGee has committed to Arizona.





Foothill INF shines in Arizona: Foothill-Pleasanton 2022 3B Jack Basseer was a standout at the Perfect Game tournament this past weekend for NorCal Baseball.





