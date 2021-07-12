NCP Notes: Team Sacramento and Lakeshow bring home titles

If you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





Team Sacramento wins Summer Classic title

Team Sacramento 17U started out July strong by winning the Open Division at the West Coast Elite Summer Classic. They beat Arizona Select in the finals and went 5-1 overall.





A pair of Top 40 2021 prospects stood out in Vanden’s Agjanti Miller and Davis’ Keaton Massey.





One of the breakout stars from the first week of the viewing period was Jesuit 2023 guard Reid Jones.





Lakeshow grabs two titles

Lakeshow 17s won the BattleZONE Live event with wins over Gamepoint 17U Elite in the semi-finals and Firestorm 17U in the championship game. Players to note for Lakeshow are 2021s Dylan Hayman (Healdsburg) and Mezziah Oakman (Mt. Diablo) and Piedmont 2022 point guard JoJo Murphy.





Lakeshow 16s also got into the winner’s circle with wins over Cali Rebels 16U Elite in the semis and Firestorm 16U in the finals. Modesto Christian 2023 guard BJ Davis was very good in continuing his momentum as a prospect. Alvarez 2023 guard Jalen Brown and Arcata 2023 point guard Brandon Bento-Jackson also turned in good tournaments.





Basketball Coaching News

Ray Townsend is the new boys basketball coach at Valley Christian-San Jose. He is taking over for Mark DeLuca.





Alex Hudson has been named the boys basketball head coach at Seaside.





Ross adds Ivy League offer

Miramonte 2022 linebacker Sam Ross has been offered by Columbia. He has good size at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, has speed coming off the edge and is a big hitter.





Some of his other offers are from San Jose State, Nevada, Air Force, Sacramento State, Montana State, Idaho and Fordham.