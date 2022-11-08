@norcalpreps

If you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





Sac-Joaquin Section Football Notes

A storyline to watch this week is some even matchups between teams from the Northern and Southern sections of the SJS.





The best game of the week figures to be Monterey Trail hosting Central Catholic in the SJS Division I quarterfinals. The Mustangs have won eight in a row and are averaging 270 rushing yards per game. Daelin Ellis and Jervin Navarro each have 11 touchdowns. The Raiders have won six in a row and senior Tyler Jacklich has put together a big year with 1,758 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns.





In Division II, Granite Bay will try to bounce back from a tough SFL season in traveling to undefeated Downey. Carter Jackson has more than 1,000 rushing yards on the ground with 20 touchdowns for the Grizzlies. Downey counters with a quality passing attack led by quarterback Conner Stoddard, who has thrown for 2,824 yards and 35 touchdowns.





Coming off a 28-21 win at Oakdale, Roseville will take on Patterson in the Division III field. Roseville quarterback Brandon Graydon threw for 232 yards and two touchdowns and was the team’s leading rusher last week. Patterson has won eight in a row since its lone loss to Manteca. Sean Hansen and Lolo Mataele have combined to rush for more than 2,000 yards.





Kimball has shown offensive balance and will now host Lincoln in the Division IV playoffs. Lincoln senior running back Ryan Henning has rushed for 1,869 yards and 29 touchdowns. Last week, Lincoln doubled up Natomas (52-26).





American River College Football wins marquee game

American River (6-3) got out to a 14-0 lead and 28-3 at the half en route to a 35-10 win over Sierra College (6-3). ARC quarterback Kenneth Lueth (Rocklin) threw for 137 yards and two touchdowns and added two early rushing scores. Cian Sloan (Rocklin) had a team high 10 tackles and Josh Tremain (Folsom) finished with seven tackles and a sack. Amir Lemmons (Inderkum) had 12 tackles (eight solo) for Sierra.





In the JCAB poll, American River held its No. 9 ranking in the state. Sierra, which came in ranked No. 10, fell to No. 13.





Chabot Men’s Basketball off to 3-0 start

Chabot, which started the season ranked No. 4 in the North Region, scored at least 90 points in each game of its tournament in beating Reedley (90-66), Diablo Valley (99-63) and Alameda (90-69). The Gladiators put five players in double figures in each of their first two wins with David Hector (Moreau Catholic) averaging 15 points, seven rebounds, three assists and four steals in those games.





They play at the Shasta tournament this week with a game against preseason North No. 5 Santa Rosa on Friday.





Butte Women’s Basketball sweeps Mt. SAC Tip Off Classic

Butte is off to a 4-0 start heading into Thursday’s matchup with 2022 state champion Sierra. In a 71-47 win over Mt. San Antonio, Jordan Arreola had a team high 20 points and Meghan Weinrich (Willows) went for 15 points, 16 rebounds, five assists and three steals.





The Roadrunners made the state tournament last year in losing in the first round against Irvine Valley.



