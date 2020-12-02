NorCalPreps - NCP Notes: Schedule Update, New Offers and Alumni Watch

If you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





HS Season dealt another delay: With the news of the football start date being pushed to at least January, where do we stand? The Sacramento Bee and the Bay Area News Group have the details of what it means.





Don’t give up on De La Salle-St. John Bosco: Though the January date will have to be moved, the latest setback doesn't end the possibilities of a 2019 Open Division rematch.





Sacramento State offers local lineman: Chrisian Brothers senior OT/DE Sawyer Hays has been offered by the Hornets. Hays is an intriguing prospect who has played tight end in the past.





Small school lineman is on the radar: Big Valley Christian 2021 lineman Spencer Cox has a wide range of smaller offers and recently was offered a walk-on spot at Utah.





Chico State adds women’s basketball commitment: Salinas 2021 forward Makenzi Laporte has committed to Chico State. She averaged 19 points and 12 rebounds as a junior.





Boys Basketball Alumni Watch: Seattle has recruited the region hard and are led by Mitty grad Riley Grigsby, who was named the WAC Player of the Year.





Girls Basketball Alumni Watch: Tameiya Sadler (St. Patrick-St. Vincent) hasn’t missed a beat moving up to college in being named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week.





Football Player Notebook: This week’s player notebook features seven players including 2022s Jaxon King, Hassan Mahasin, Luke Rossi and Croix Stewart.