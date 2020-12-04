NorCalPreps - NCP Notes: Perry commits, CCAA cancels seasons and Football commitments

If you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





Perry makes her college decision: Woodcreek/Cal Stars 2021 forward Eden Perry has committed to Western Washington. She is a Top 40 prospect in the senior class.





Chavez headed to Morehead State: Folsom 2021 defensive back Michael Chavez has committed to Morehead State.





Hays commits to Sacramento State: Christian Brothers 2021 OL/DE Sawyer Hays has committed to the Hornets shortly after picking up an offer. He is a rising prospect and a good pickup for Sacramento State, which won’t play football this season.





CCAA cancels winter/spring sports: One of the top Division II leagues in the West Region has officially cancelled winter and spring sports.





Alumni Watch Boys Basketball: Christian Terrell (Sacramento) is off to a good start in helping Sacramento State get off to a 2-0 start.





Alumni Watch Girls Basketball: Vanden’s Julia Blackshell-Fair is continuing her stellar career at Houston. She is averaging 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists through two games.





Boys Basketball Player Notebook: Mitty’s Nigel Burris has rounded out his game, De Anza’s Broyce Batchan has cemented his spot in the 2023 class and Vanden’s Agjanti Miller is a clear Division I prospect. Find out more takes in this week’s Player Notebook.



