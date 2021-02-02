NorCalPreps - NCP Notes: Pedroia retires, League schedules and 2023 TE to know

If you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





Goff on the move: Jared Goff (Marin Catholic/Cal) was the No. 1 pick by the Los Angeles Rams in the 2016 NFL Draft. He quarterbacked them to the Super Bowl two years ago, but he is on the move following his trade to the Detroit Lions over the weekend.





Pedroia retires: Dustin Pedroia (Woodland) spent all 14 years of his major league career with the Boston Red Sox. He was the 2008 American League MVP and won three World Series titles with the Red Sox.





2023 tight end adds new offer: Folsom 2023 tight end Walker Lyons (6-foot-5, 225 pounds) was offered by Arizona this week. Earlier, he was offered by Oregon State, BYU and Florida State.





MCAL sets target start date: The Marin County Athletic League has set February 22 as its start date for sports. It still needs to be approved by the NCS.





Sierra Valley Conference on the clock: The SVC, a league in the Sac-Joaquin Section based in Sacramento, El Dorado, Placerville and Galt, has set a timetable for football to be played.





Logan Johnson finds his role at St. Mary’s: Logan Johnson (St. Francis) signed with Cincinnati out of high school, but ended up transferring back to St. Mary’s. This season with the Gaels, Johnson is averaging 11 points, three rebounds and almost two assists in 29 minutes per game.





Van Dyke sees an expanded role at Washington: After being a key contributor off the bench her first two years, Haley Van Dyke (Campolindo) has moved into the starting line-up this season and is averaging 10 points, six rebounds and two steals per game.





