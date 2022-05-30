NCP Notes: NorCal Baseball and Club Basketball

If you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





Baseball

The NorCal Baseball Brackets are out with games scheduled to be played Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.





In Division I, De La Salle earned the No. 1 seed while the CCS claimed three of the top six teams.





In Division II, Bellarmine and Mitty grabbed the top two spots with Pleasant Valley earning the No. 3 seed. The Vikings will host SJS Division I runner-up McClatchy.





Division III has Monterey as the top seed with small school winners like St. Bernard’s and Alpha Charter moving up from their section divisions.





Division IV has 31-0 Colusa atop the bracket. It will open up play against Branson.





Division V has seven sections represented with the Northern Section’s two teams facing off in round one (Etna and Durham).





Girls Basketball

Mitty 2024 guard Morgan Cheli has been named a finalist for the USA Basketball U17 World Cup team. Playing with Cal Stars EYBL this summer, Cheli is coming off an All-NorCal campaign in helping lead Mitty to the State Open Division title game this past high school season.





Del Oro/Lady NorCal Dynasty 2022 post Gabby Kime will play next season at Cal Poly. As a senior, she averaged a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds.





Boys Basketball

In the 17U BattleZONE bracket at the Compton Magic Tournament, Lakeshow, SF Rebels and Team Lillard all made the quarterfinals before bowing out. San Francisco Work Hard Play Hard won a bracket game in the 16U BattleZONE bracket. Work Hard Play Hard’s 15U team also won a game in their BattleZONE bracket.





The Memorial Day Mayhem in Oakland featured some of the top teams in the region with Lakeshow 17U, Oakland Soldiers 16U EYBL and Rose City 17U Rise making it into Monday’s semi-finals.





Football

Yuba City 2023 linebacker Nick Afato (6-foot-0, 210 pounds) has picked up an offer from Cal Poly. He has good change of direction ability, gets into passing lanes and is physical at finishing plays. He also played some quarterback for the Honerks.





Folsom 2023 tight end Walker Lyons has official visits scheduled in June to BYU and USC.