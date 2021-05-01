NorCalPreps - NCP Notes: NFL Draft, No-Hitters and Undefeated Basketball Teams

Football

There were five former Bay Area stars taken on the first two days of the 2021 NFL Draft.





USC OL Alijah Vera-Tucker (Bishop O’Dowd) went #14 to the New York Jets

Alabama RB Najee Harris (Antioch) went #24 to the Pittsburgh Steelers

Oregon DB Jevon Holland (Bishop O’Dowd) went #36 to the Miami Dolphins

Notre Dame OL Aaron Banks (El Cerrito) went #48 to the San Francisco 49ers

Oregon State DB Nashon Wright (Logan/Laney) went #99 to the Dallas Cowboys





Baseball

Marin Catholic beat Branson 6-3: Carl Schmidt had a home run and three RBI for the Wildcats.





Tamalpais beat Terra Linda 10-2: Emerson Rabow had a home run and Alex Dargan struck out nine batters in five innings to pick up the win.





De La Salle beat Monte Vista 20-5: Alec Nava went 4-for-4 with a double and triple and Blake Burke had a home run for the Spartans.





Sacred Heart Prep beat Aragon 8-5: Enzo Pollioni had a pair of hits for the Gators, which got out to a 4-0 lead after two innings.





Mountain View beat Wilcox 3-0: Gabe Barrett threw a no-hitter with 17 strikeouts on Friday. Read more about this outstanding outing here.





Placer beat Granite Bay 3-2: The Hillmen scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to beat the No. 2 Grizzlies. John Handy had the walk-off single.





California beat Dougherty Valley 4-1: Nic Bronzini posted a two-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts. Aidan Camberg reached base four times.





Boys Basketball

Washington-Fremont beat Logan 64-57: Alex Martin had a team high 19 points.





Newark Memorial beat Moreau Catholic 79-61: Trey Knight had 21 points and seven assists in the loss.





Rocklin beat Granite Bay 74-43: Emmanuel Akpan had 22 points for the Thunder, which improved to 8-0.





Central Catholic beat Ripon 73-53: The Raiders improved to 6-0. They beat Ripon by three points on Thursday.





Piedmont beat Castro Valley 86-77: Luke Harris scored 35 points for the Highlanders, which are 4-1 with a loss to Campolindo.





Girls Basketball

Half Moon Bay beat Carlmont 58-44: Abby Kennedy had 21 points for the Lady Cougars.





Granite Bay beat Whitney 46-45: It was the second win for Granite Bay over Whitney. The Grizzlies face Colfax on Wednesday.





Monte Vista beat California 60-34: Alexis Woodson had 24 points and Sarah Brans had 16 points. The Mustangs don’t have a senior on the roster.



