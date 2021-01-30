NorCalPreps - NCP Notes: New Schedules, Alumni Watch and Football Commitments

If you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





New Sports Schedules: The Sac-Joaquin Section and the North Coast Section have realigned their schedules to allow sports to start once they reach their designated tier.





Football commitments coming in fast: With the February signing period starting next week, there has been a slew of football commitments.





Ballard finds a new home at Fresno State: Junior Ballard (Modesto Christian) is at Fresno State after playing two years at Cal Poly after high school. This season, he has started seven of 11 games and is averaging six points and three rebounds in 21 minutes.





Holland continues stellar career at St. Mary’s: Senior Madeline Holland (Mitty) is in her fourth year of starting for the Gaels. This season, she is averaging 11 points on 45 percent shooting with three rebounds and two assists.





Chelsea Gray on the move: Chelsea Gray (St. Mary’s Stockton) is on the move from the Los Angeles Sparks to the Las Vegas Aces.





Pederson signs with the Chicago Cubs: Outfielder Joc Pederson (Palo Alto) has been in the Dodgers’ organization since they drafted him out of high school in 2010. He is signing a one year deal with the Chicago Cubs.





