NCP Notes: Mitty wins Top 10 Matchup

Girls Basketball

1. Mitty beat St. Ignatius 54-44 in San Francisco on Tuesday. Mitty outscored St. Ignatius 18-9 in the fourth quarter to remain undefeated in the WCAL. This was Mitty's lowest scoring output in a win this season. St. Ignatius has gone 3-3 through a daunting six game stretch against St. Francis, Vanden, Antelope, Sacred Heart Cathedral, St. Mary's-Stockton and Mitty.





2. Lincoln (19-2) has won 12 in a row following its 52-43 win over Placer. In 18 games of posted stats, junior Katie Leeth is averaging 20 points, eight rebounds, three steals and three blocks. Their two losses have come to SFL programs Del Oro and Whitney.





3. Lick-Wilmerding (12-5) beat University (6-7) 64-60 and improved to 11-1 in its last 12 games. The Tigers' losses this year have come to Pinewood, Palo Alto, Moreau Catholic, Pinole Valley and Bishop O'Dowd.





Boys Basketball

1. The top teams in the EBAL held serve as the top four (in my opinion) were all victorious. Dougherty Valley beat Livermore 74-45, De La Salle beat Amador Valley 48-24, Dublin beat California 66-49 and San Ramon Valley beat Granada 61-56 for its second win over the Matadors. Granada remains a team to watch with losses to St. Francis-La Canada, SRV twice, Dougherty Valley and Dublin. On Thursday, San Ramon Valley will travel to Dublin.





2. Sonora moved to 21-1 with a 44-39 win over Calaveras (16-7). Callahan Hanson, Chance Pimentel and Jacob Cassaretto each scored nine points for Sonora. The Wildcats have won 11 in a row. These two teams play again on February 8.





3. Fortune Early College, coached by Derek Swafford, has played a number of bigger schools this season. They moved to 7-9 with an 88-68 win over John Adams Academy. Juniors Tyree Rose (26 points) and Tyrece Rose (17 points) led four players in double figures.