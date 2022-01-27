NCP Notes: Mitty boys, Folsom girls get key wins

If you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





2022 Football Top 50 I Boys Basketball Top 35 I Girls Basketball Top 35





Boys Basketball

1. Mitty beat St. Francis 59-57 and are now the only team in the WCAL with one league loss. The Monarchs, led by solid games from junior Derek Sangster and senior Aidan Burke, got out to a 9-2 lead, led by 10 points late in the second quarter and by eight after three quarters. St. Francis was able to make multiple runs, led by the three point shooting of senior Vince Barringer, but could never take the lead. Senior Isaiah Kerr played a solid all-around game.





2. It has been an up and down year for Vanden, but the Vikings picked up a solid win over Wood (49-42) to remain undefeated in league play. Vanden senior Takai Emerson-Hardy had 16 points. Wood was led by senior Devan Minouei with 17 points. Six of Vanden's 11 losses have come to Top 35 teams with a seventh loss to Clovis West.





3. Montgomery (13-5) beat Cardinal Newman 51-45 for its fifth straight win. Montgomery senior Nolan Bessire had 12 points and 11 rebounds. Junior Donovan Hawkins also had 12 points. Cardinal Newman got 13 points each from junior Gavin Vogensen and junior Drew Krilich.





Girls Basketball

1. There was a Top 5 matchup on Wednesday as host Folsom beat Salesian 69-60. Folsom led 29-28 at the half before wining the third quarter 22-15. Salesian was led by 23 points from senior Nevaeh Asiasi. Tough games continue this week as Folsom travels to Del Oro on Friday while Salesian will host St. Mary's-Stockton on Saturday.





2. Bishop O'Dowd beat San Leandro 53-45 to extend their win streak to four games and their record to 10-1 overall. In eight of the 11 games, Bishop O'Dowd allowed less than 50 points. San Leandro (12-4) had won seven of eight games heading into Wednesday's contest. They will meet in San Leandro on February 1.





3. Carondelet beat Monte Vista 81-69 in the Cougars' second of four games this week. They will play Granada on Friday and San Ramon Valley on Saturday. The Wolves, which beat Monte Vista 74-49 on January 18, beat Dougherty Valley 78-38 on Wednesday. Today, the Wolves play Dublin before hosting Carondelet this weekend.