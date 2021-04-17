NorCalPreps - NCP Notes: Menlo-Atherton wins, Girls Basketball Recruiting and Scores

If you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





Bears complete perfect spring season

With Menlo-Atherton’s 49-21 win over King’s Academy (1-3), the Bears finished 5-0 and outscored their opponents by 23 points per game.





The Bears produced seven plays of more than 20 yards and scored on their first six possessions before the game moved to a moving clock. Junior Matt MacLeod found fellow junior Jeremiah Earby for two touchdowns and the defense added a score when Eric Stuart forced a fumble on a blitz and Michael Osorio recovered the ball in the end zone.





Noah Short made plays as a running back, pass catcher, linebacker and kick returner for King’s Academy including a kickoff return for a score to start the second half. Outside an opening 10 play scoring drive, the Knights’ offense was limited in the loss.





The Knights’ first three games were decided by seven points or less.





More Football Scores

#4 Folsom beat #19 Oak Ridge 54-21





#5 Monterey Trail beat Antelope 55-19





#6 Rocklin beat Whitney 31-3





#7 Valley Christian-San Jose beat St. Francis-Mountain View 16-13: Sophomore wide receiver Jurrion Dickey had the game winning touchdown catch.





San Benito beat #11 Palma 34-30





#13 Lincoln-Stockton beat Edison-Stockton 28-7





#14 Granite Bay beat Del Oro 48-7





#15 Cardinal Newman beat Windsor





#16 Campolindo beat Miramonte 44-0





#17 Los Gatos beat Palo Alto 45-7





Liberty beat Heritage 30-21





Inderkum beat Yuba City 7-6





Chico beat Paradise 29-22





El Cerrito beat De Anza 33-0





Aptos beat Santa Cruz 42-0





Baseball Scores

#5 California beat Livermore 8-4





San Ramon Valley beat #7 Foothill-Pleasanton 13-0





#9 Serra beat Burlingame 7-4





#10 Mitty beat San Benito 10-5





Dougherty Valley beat #13 Granada 7-3





#16 Cardinal Newman beat Montgomery 17-6





#19 Tamalpais beat San Marin 6-5





#20 Redwood beat Novato 13-1





Boys Basketball Scores

Half Moon Bay beat Priory 63-56





Antelope beat Woodcreek 66-61





Girls Basketball Scores

Oak Ridge beat Rocklin 56-47





Whitney beat Placer 45-32





Inderkum beat River Valley 68-11





Sacramento State names Campbell as its new head coach

Mark Campbell, who was the associate head coach at Oregon, is the new women’s basketball head coach at Sacramento State. Considered one of the top up and coming coaches in the country, Campbell is tasked with building a Hornets’ program that has won 11 combined games the past two seasons and has six straight losing seasons.





South Carolina State adds two NorCal seniors

Mission-San Francisco senior Lovely Sonnier is nearly 6-foot-0 and can play anywhere from point guard to small forward. “She’s a legitimate point guard,” CA Ballaz director Leroy Hurt said. Sonnier also plays with the San Francisco Rebels.





Joining Sonnier at South Carolina State will be Oakland Tech’s Rakyha Reid. “She is 5-foot-11 and can grab the rim. She is a super athlete. She helped take (Oakland Tech) to different heights,” said Hurt, who also coaches Oakland Tech.





California offers top 2024 prospect

California has offered St. Mary’s-Stockton 2024 guard Jordan Lee, who is considered the top freshman in Northern California. Lee recently set a personal record running a 5:09:73 mile.





She is playing club with Jason Kidd Select 16U.



