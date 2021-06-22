NCP Notes: Marshall Commits, Byrd adds New Offer and Baseball News

If you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





Jadyn Marshall commits to UCLA

St. Mary’s-Stockton 2022 wide receiver Jadyn Marshall came off the board on Monday with a commitment to UCLA. The 6-foot-0, 185 pound Marshall is a big play threat with the speed to catch it short and run or get over the top of the defense. He is a good route runner and can grab contested catches.





A 4-star prospect and No. 1 overall player from Northern California in the 2022 class, Marshall is commitment No. 8 for the Bruins and joins fellow NorCal Top 10 prospect Croix Stewart (Benicia).





Sherman commits to Colorado State ahead of July

St. Mary’s-Stockton 2022 point guard Tai Sherman announced her commitment to Colorado State over the weekend. Sherman has been a three year standout for the Rams as a steady playmaker.





The 5-foot-6 rising senior will play with Team Kidd.





UC Merced offers 2022 post

UC Merced has offered Folsom 2022 post Abbey Hadsell (6-foot-2). She is playing this summer with West Coast Elite





Miles Byrd picks up offer after big weekend

Lincoln-Stockton 2022 6-foot-6 wing Miles Byrd turned in a good junior season and was one of the top players coming out of the Section 7 event. He picked up an offer from San Jose State.





This July, he will play with West Coast Elite NorCal 17U.





New offer for Sangster

A fast riser in the 2023 class is Mitty 6-foot-7 forward Derek Sangster. He handles it well and wins off the dribble against other bigs. He is a good rebounder and a good athlete.





His newest offer came in from UC Santa Barbara on Monday.





USA Baseball 16U National Championship Highlights

Alpha Prime 2023 and Alpha Power 2023 reached the quarterfinals of last week's USA Baseball 16U Championships in Arizona. They went a combined 10-3-1.





For Prime, Marin Catholic 2023 SS Carl Schmidt (Oregon) hit .632 with 13 runs scored. Pioneer-Woodland 2023 RHP Carson Timothy (UC Santa Barbara) gave up one run over nine innings (three appearances) with 12 strikeouts.





For Power, Serra 2023 MIF Ben Cleary (Santa Clara) went 8-for-19 in seven games. Whitney 2023 RHP Jace Gillmore threw a team high 10.2 innings with nine strikeouts.





Five Tool Baseball Notes

Chico Aces 2022 won the 17U title. One of their top players was Vista del Lago’s Drew Anderson.

In an All-NorCal Baseball final, NorCal U 2024 won the 16U title.