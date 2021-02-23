NorCalPreps - NCP Notes: HS Sports Update, Recruiting News and Football Schedules

If you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





New COVID numbers come out today: The updated county case numbers will be released today as more areas look to get below the 14 per 100,000 rate. This update will set which counties can start practices on Friday, February 26.





Santa Clara County lines up with state: After not confirming it was following the new state guidance for youth sports on Friday, Santa Clara County announced on Monday they will fall in line with state guidance. They are currently under the threshold needed to play.





Football Schedules are getting finalized: Teams around the region have posted a third edition of their schedules with start dates of March 12 or March 19.





Lyons adds another Pac-12 offer: Folsom 2023 tight end Walker Lyons’ new offer is from Arizona State, which signed a pair of players from Folsom in the 2020 class.





Anderson commits: Logan/CA Ballaz senior Jaydn Anderson has committed to Simpson University.





Sherman’s new offer: St. Mary’s-Stockton 2022 point guard Tai Sherman has been offered by Eastern Washington.





Menlo adds East Bay senior: Moreau Catholic 2021 LHP/1B Tyler Mathewson has committed to Menlo.





Links to Know

