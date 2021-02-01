NorCalPreps - NCP Notes: HS Sports should re-start, Souley Boum and Anya Choice

If you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





What is next for prep sports? They have been sidelined since the middle of the March 2020 with dwindling options to play a 2021 season outside of a few sports that are currently allowed in the purple tier.





Grassroots movement like #LetThemPlay, the Golden State High School Football Coaches Community and the California Coaches Association have moved this conversation to a statewide and national level. Now, there has been bi-partisian support in state representation.





Yes, there are serious issues in bringing back sports and valid questions on whether they should be. However, through the stats coming out of social distance conditioning and the built-in infrastructure that comes from school based athletics, the time is now to give prep sports a chance.





Not every school will play every sport. There will be programs that start and then call it off. Schools will have to deal with official shortages, among other new challenges.





Whether it is a few real practices, a single game or a “normal” season based on section calendars, the high school sports group as a whole has earned the chance to responsibly try and orchestrate a season.





A high school sports season won’t solve all the issues with youth that were here pre-pandemic and those that have growth this past year, but it is a step in the right direction





News and Notes

SJS Coaches Roundtable: Michelle Dapper of KCRA hosted a four coaches roundtable about re-starting prep sports with Inderkum’s Casey Taylor, Oak Ridge’s Eric Cavaliere, Placer’s Joey Montoya and Oakdale’s Trent Merzon.





Boum paces UTEP: Souley Boum (Oakland Tech) has started all 16 games for UTEP and is averaging 17 points, three rebounds and two assists. He also had a team high 23 steals. Boum has 38 starts at UTEP after playing his first year at San Francisco. Boum was ranked No. 4 in the 2017 class rankings.





Choice continues strong play at UCSB: After a tremendous senior year at Cardinal Newman, Anya Choice has started 10 of 11 games and is averaging eight points and two rebounds. She has scored double figures in three of four games, including 18 points on Saturday against UC Davis. Choice was No. 3 in the 2020 class.





Links to Know

