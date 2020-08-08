NorCalPreps - NCP Notes: Girls Basketball offers, Area Codes and more

Bonner picks up SEC offer: 2022 Bishop O’Dowd/Golden City guard Amaya Bonner has been offered by Kentucky.





Shelton picks up Long Beach State offer: 2022 Lincoln Stockton/Cal Stars forward Faith Shelton has been offered by Long Beach State. She is ranked No. 6 in the 2022 class.





UC Merced lands 2021 guard: El Capitan 2021 guard Courtney Behn has committed to UC Merced. She plays with the Travis Lady Jets.





Cal stays busy in the region: Cal football has added another local commit in De La Salle 2021 athlete Lu-Magia Hearns. He will play defensive back in Berkeley.





Chris Nixon is back as a head coach: After a stellar run at Elk Grove, Chris Nixon is back in charge of a program in taking over at Sheldon High School.





Stay up to date on football news: With the season now slated to begin in January, we have begun compiling new schedules and previewing the top expected teams for the 2021 season.





2021 guard is the latest player headed to Southern California Academy: Following the announcement of 2022 standouts Jaylen Thompson and Oziyah Sellers that they would leave St. Joseph and Modesto Christian respectively, 2021 point guard Yaru Havey (Sheldon) will also leave NorCal for the new prep program.





Oakland A’s Area Code team drops opener: In a California matchup in Georgia, the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Oakland A’s 10-1 on the first day of games.