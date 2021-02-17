NorCalPreps - NCP Notes: Fresno State's new commitment and Alumni Watch

If you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





Fresno State’s newest commitment: Fresno State has added a second local 2022 commitment with Benicia defensive end Miles Bailey.





Brown’s new offer: San Ramon Valley 2022 offensive lineman Jackson Brown was offered by San Jose State on Monday.





Next steps for youth sports: What is the current standing of youth sports as we enter the second half of February? The Bay Area News Group hits on all of the key points.





Shasta College readies for shortened season: Shasta College has begun prep for a spring, four game season. It starts on March 6.





Pace leads San Diego in scoring: San Diego senior Myah Pace has started all 11 games she has played in. She is averaging a team best 12 points with four rebounds, two assists and two steals per game. Pace was No. 6 in what turned out to be a very productive 2017 class.





Mahaney gets an early run at Northern Arizona: Freshman Carter Mahaney (No. 15 in the 2020 class) is averaging 18 minutes per game off the bench. He has played in all 16 games. He had a season high 14 points on December 21 against Texas State.





Links to Know

