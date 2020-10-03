NorCalPreps - NCP Notes: Football Previews, new offers and more

Marin Catholic is ready for a big year: Coming off an 11 win season, Marin Catholic is poised to be one of the best teams in the region with talent returning on both sides of the ball, including running back Matteo Perez.





Cardinal Newman is back after winning the state title: Cardinal Newman is tasked with replacing standout quarterback Jackson Pavitt. The Cardinals do return Washington State bound Tsion Nunnally.





2022 standout gets new offer: The newest offer for Laguna Creek/JBS 2022 wing Ahrray Young is from UC San Diego.





Wagner offer Untalan: Wagner has offered 2022 St. Ignatius/Golden City forward Claire Utalan.





Butcher is coming off a good weekend with JBS: Del Oro 2022 wing Madison Butcher continues to up her stock after a good weekend at the West Coast Showcase.





Inderkum infielder commits: Inderkum 2022 infielder Myles Terrell has committed to Southern University.





Zaldivar commits to St. Mary’s: Vanden junior Isaac Zaldivar is off the board to St. Mary’s. He saw meaningful action as a freshman for the Vikings in 2019.





