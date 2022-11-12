@norcalpreps

If you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





SFL rolls into semi-finals

It was a strong Friday night for the Sierra Foothill League in furthering its stature of the best league in Northern California. In the SJS Division I playoffs, Folsom (52-8 win over Sheldon) and Oak Ridge (37-14 win over Elk Grove) make up half the semi-finals. In Division II, Rocklin beat Jesuit 34-13, Del Oro beat Antelope 46-26 and Granite Bay went on the road to beat previously undefeated Downey 42-24. In total, five of the eight semi-finalists in the section’s top two brackets come from the SFL.





As part of the SFL’s domination, three of the wins came against the top three teams from the Delta League.





Undefeated teams go down in the SJS

In the shocker of the night, Turlock won at St. Mary’s-Stockton 51-50 to halt the Rams’ season at 10-1. Placer (10-1) lost to Woodcreek 26-21 in the SJS Division III playoffs and Liberty Ranch (10-1) lost to Dixon 28-21 in the SJS Division V playoffs.





Los Gatos falls in CCS Division I playoffs

A year after Los Gatos fell to Bellarmine 34-27 on a last minute interception return, the Wildcats were eliminated in the first round of the CCS Division I playoffs again with a 29-28 overtime loss to Mitty.





Will Towers had a touchdown pass and touchdown run in the first half after the Monarchs returned the opening kickoff for a score.





Los Gatos has four regular season losses in the past four seasons.





WCAL goes 4-1; Serra plays Saturday

In addition to Mitty’s win, St. Francis won a closely contested 17-14 game against Sacred Heart Cathedral, Bellarmine played one of its better games in a 30-7 win over Menlo-Atherton and St. ignatius staged a second half comeback in a 24-15 win over Half Moon Bay.





Serra hosts Palma on Saturday.





NCS Games to Watch next week

The first round of the NCS playoffs lacked big matchups, but that will change this coming week. The Open Division finals will pit De La Salle against Pittsburg with the Pirates bringing in a star studded passing attack. In Division II, Rancho Cotate will travel to undefeated Campolindo. Rancho Cotate’s two losses have come by a combined five points. Cardinal Newman and Acalanes meet up in Division IV. The Cardinals will look to slow down a high powered Acalanes offense.



