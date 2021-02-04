NorCalPreps - NCP Notes: Football Commitments and Offers

If you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





Eastern Washington adds Antelope lineman: On Wednesday, Antelope offensive lineman Dean Abdullah signed with Eastern Washington.





Jalon Jackson is headed to San Diego: Buhach Colony 2021 wide receiver Jalon Jackson has committed to San Diego.





Rashada gets Arizona offer: Pittsburg 2023 quarterback Jaden Rashada is the latest NorCal player to get offered by Arizona.





San Diego State offers Stewart: Rising 2022 defensive back Croix Stewart (Bethel) has been offered by San Diego State.





Wells has final four: Folsom/Rose City Ballers 2021 wing Jaylen Wells has a top four list of Chico State, Sonoma State, Western Oregon and Cal State Maritime.





Nanez commits to San Francisco State: Los Gatos 2021 infielder Antonio Nanez has committed to San Francisco State, which is bringing in a large group of local players in this class.





