NorCalPreps - NCP Notes: Football Commitments and Offers

NCP Notes: Football Commitments and Offers
Eastern Washington adds Antelope lineman: On Wednesday, Antelope offensive lineman Dean Abdullah signed with Eastern Washington.
Jalon Jackson is headed to San Diego: Buhach Colony 2021 wide receiver Jalon Jackson has committed to San Diego.
Rashada gets Arizona offer: Pittsburg 2023 quarterback Jaden Rashada is the latest NorCal player to get offered by Arizona.
San Diego State offers Stewart: Rising 2022 defensive back Croix Stewart (Bethel) has been offered by San Diego State.
Wells has final four: Folsom/Rose City Ballers 2021 wing Jaylen Wells has a top four list of Chico State, Sonoma State, Western Oregon and Cal State Maritime.
Nanez commits to San Francisco State: Los Gatos 2021 infielder Antonio Nanez has committed to San Francisco State, which is bringing in a large group of local players in this class.
