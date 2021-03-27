NorCalPreps - NCP Notes: Football and Baseball Roundup

Football

Rocklin was impressive throughout in a 38-13 win over Oak Ridge on Friday. The Thunder led 38-0 at one point behind a strong running game, timely deep pass completions and a physical and fast defense. Senior Mason Thomas had two touchdown runs and junior Nathan Kent had one touchdown catch each from junior Kenneth Lueth and senior Richie Watts.





The Thunder are averaging 33 points per game and hits the road for the first time next week against Granite Bay. Oak Ridge is averaging just shy of 14 points per game, but had allowed just 29 total points in its first two games. Next up for the Trojans is a trip to 0-2 Del Oro.





Valley Christian held off Mitty 19-10 to get its first win over the season despite gaining almost more than 300 total yards.





Campolindo (3-0) led by two possessions three different times on Friday, including the final score of 28-13 over Acalanes. The Cougars step out of league play next week against Amador Valley. Acalanes (2-1) averaged 34 points heading into this game. Next up is Benicia.





Pittsburg (2-0) led Heritage (2-1) 14-10 at halftime en route to a 35-16 win. Senior quarterback Eli Brickhandler had two touchdown passes for the Pirates, which host Liberty next week.





Pleasant Grove went 0-10 in 2018 and improved to 6-5 in 2019. Finally getting on the field for the spring season, the Eagles posted a 24-21 win over Davis. They led 17-7 at the half.





Hilmar (2-0) outscored Buhach Colony (0-2) 21-7 in the fourth quarter to win 31-27. They are scheduled to play Merced next week after the Bears lost in overtime to Central Catholic.





More Scores: Folsom beat Del Oro 45-6, St. Mary’s-Stockton beat Tracy 54-14, San Joaquin Memorial beat Palma 37-14, Lincoln-Stockton beat Tokay 71-6, Yuba City leads River Valley 40-6, Vintage beat American Canyon 55-0, Jesuit beat Christian Brothers 34-28,





Baseball

Foothill beat Monte Vista 8-0 as Matt Ager threw six innings of one hit ball with six strikeouts. Trevor Harmon had a pair of doubles.





Rocklin scored four runs over the final two innings, but couldn’t complete the comeback in falling to Del Oro 6-5. Hunter Lee and Keith Shelton each had a pair of hits for the Golden Eagles. Brandon Larson had a home run for the Thunder.





Alex Dargan tossed five shutout innings and Jake Ferguson had a double and two RBI for Tamalpais in an 8-1 win over Novato.





Jake Harvey had three RBI and Woodcreek overcame an early 3-0 deficit to beat Oakmont 11-3. Jadon Groves ended the game with five shutout innings.



