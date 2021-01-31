NorCalPreps - NCP Notes: College Transfers, JUCO News and Alumni Standouts

If you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





Pakola on the move: Former St. Francis-Mountain View star Joshua Pakola is leaving Stanford after putting his name in the transfer portal. He is the third player in the Top 6 from the 2019 class to transfer in joining Henry To’oTo’o (De La Salle/Tennessee) and Isaiah Rutherford (Jesuit/Notre Dame).





Book shines at Senior Bowl: Quarterback Ian Book (Oak Ridge/Notre Dame) has been named the top quarterback at the Senior Bowl during the practice week.





Clay becomes Special Teams Coordinator: Michael Clay, who was a standout at Bellarmine Prep and Oregon, is the new special teams coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles. He will be the youngest coordinator in the NFL.





Vaughn lands at Laney College: Following a successful run at Diablo Valley College that included a state title, Ramaundo Vaughn will take over the Laney College program. The women’s basketball program opted-out of this season when it was without a coach and still plans to opt-out this year, according to Patch.com.





Arizona added East Bay LHP: Granada 2023 left-handed pitcher Josh Morano has committed to Arizona.





JUCO Men’s Basketball teams opt-in: There are 30 teams that have opted in for the 2020-2021 season that is scheduled to start on March 1.





Frayer back in starting form for Grand Canyon: Oscar Frayer (Moreau Catholic) is in the process of his fourth year of starting for Grand Canyon. In 14 games, Frayer is averaging six points, two rebounds and two assists. He is shooting 38 percent from three point range as Grand Canyon sits atop the WAC.





Muse makes immediate impact at Boise State: Freshman Abby Muse (Heritage) has started five of 13 games and is averaging 18 minutes per contest. She is averaging four points, five rebounds and has a team high 20 total blocks. She was the top ranked player in the 2020 class.





