NCP Notes: Cardinal Newman's run, Ryan Beasley and Coaching News

Mullins is emerging for Cardinal Newman

The Cardinals (12-4) have won six in a row led by a quality junior shooter Abbie Mullins, who has scored in double figures in five straight. Senior Reese Searcy is a steady lead guard which makes plays on both ends.





Freshman Kate Schat has been the team’s leading scorer in each of the past two games, including 15 points in a win over Lincoln-Stockton to end the 2021 calendar year.





Hunter looks strong for Christian Brothers

Christian Brothers 2023 guard Jada Hunter is averaging 15 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, six steals and two blocks for the Falcons. She has scored at least 20 points five times this year, including a 25 point and 19 rebound performance against Rocklin last month.





Carter back on the floor at Antelope

2023 forward Mary Carter played her first two games for Antelope in wins over Monterey Trail and Yuba City in the past 10 days. She is averaging 26 points, 19 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks.





Carter is one of the top 2023 prospects in the region.





Britton makes his case

Elk Grove 2022 guard Ameere Britton is averaging 16 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. The 6-foot-2 Britton is a hard playing guard who attacks well off the bounce. An unsigned senior, he is ranked No. 12 in the 2022 class.





Beasley’s scoring onslaught

Dougherty Valley 2023 guard Ryan Beasley is averaging 29 points per game for the undefeated Wildcats. He scored a season high 44 points against Priory at the NorCal Tip Off Classic and also scored 40 points against Tracy. He is shooting 39 percent from three point range and is averaging more than nine free throw attempts per game.





A member of the 2023 Watch List, Beasley is also averaging six rebounds, four assists and three steals.





Football Coaching Moves

The season is over and jobs are opening and being filled nearly every day. For an update, El Dorado-Placerville hired Kevin Placek and Deer Valley hired alumnus Matt Mills. Tim Silva has stepped down at Granada. Terry Stark is back coaching at Foothill-Sacramento.





Berry earns national award

De La Salle 2022 defensive back Zeke Berry was named the Defensive Player of the Year by the All-American Bowl. A Michigan signee, Berry also was announced as the NorCalPreps.com Player of the Year on Monday after being a key playmaker for the Spartans in all three phases.





In the latest Rivals.com rankings, Berry was ranked No. 15 overall in the state.





Vea earns big extension

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (Milpitas) recently signed a four year extension worth $73 million. He is the third Top 10 prospect from the 2013 high school graduating class to sign a multi- year, second NFL contract in joining Jared Goff (Marin Catholic) and Austin Hooper (De La Salle).