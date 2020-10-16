NorCalPreps - NCP Notes: Big weekend of basketball, football news

Jovanovic commits to Fullerton: Pinewood/Bay City 2021 guard Una Jovanovic has committed to Cal State Fullerton. She is the fourth Pinewood senior to give a college commitment to play basketball.





Sacramento State is opting out of the spring season: With the Big Sky moving its football season to the spring, Sacramento State has decided to opt out of playing games this season.





Girls Basketball headed to Arizona: The Bubble Phoenix is taking place this week in Arizona with local teams like Cal Stars and CA Ballaz in the field.





Local teams will play at Arizona Fall Invite: West Coast Elite NorCal, Lakeshow, Payton’s Place and NBBA are some of the NorCal teams that will play at the Arizona Fall Invite hosted by West Coast Elite.





2021 wing picks up new offer: Valley Christian/Rose City Baller 2021 wing Pawllos Habtom has been offered by Linfield.





Oregon Tech offers Tull: Gridley 2021 forward Grant Tull has picked up an offer from Oregon Tech.





Adams takes over the Napa program: Askari Adams has been named the interim head coach for Napa football.





