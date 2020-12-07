NorCalPreps - NCP Notes: Big weekend for former regional standouts

If you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





Ian Book’s ride continues at Notre Dame: With a win over Syracuse, quarterback Ian Book (Oak Ridge) is now the winningest signal caller in program history.





Johnson has a second straight strong game for Jacksonville: Jaguars’ wide Receiver Collin Johnson (Valley Christian) had four catches for 66 yards in Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Last week, he had four catches for 96 yards and a score against the Cleveland Browns.





Passing duel with NorCal roots: In Nevada’s 37-26 win over Fresno State, a pair of former region standouts put on an aerial show. Nevada’s Carson Strong (Will C. Wood) threw for 354 yards and five touchdowns. Jake Haener (Monte Vista) had 485 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.





Alumni Watch Boys Basketball: Elijah Hardy (Bishop O’Dowd) made his debut for Portland State, Zyon Pullin (College Park) led UC Riverside to a win and a big game for Darrion Trammell (St. Ignatius) at Seattle.





Alumni Watch Girls Basketball: Haley Jones (Mitty) was outstanding for Stanford in weekend wins over UNLV and Washington.





Northern Arizona offers Baker: Central Catholic 2021 offensive lineman Josh Baker (6-foot-4, 345 pounds) has been offered by Northern Arizona.





Kamania Griffin makes the call: McClatchy/Team Militan 2021 forward Kamania Griffin has committed to University of Antelope Valley.



