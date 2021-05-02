NorCalPreps - NCP Notes: Big Saturday Basketball Games and Baseball Recap

Football

Two more local players got taken on the third and final day of the NFL Draft. In addition, a number of players with local ties were signed as undrafted free agents.





Stanford OL Drew Dalman (Palma) was picked No. 114 by the Atlanta Falcons

Notre Dame QB Ian Book (Oak Ridge) was picked No. 133 by the New Orleans Saints





Baseball

Oak Ridge beat Del Oro 9-6: Michael May and Andrew Uharriet had home runs for the Trojans, which completed a sweep of the Golden Eagles.





Serra beat Riordan 11-8: Nico Button had a home run and four RBI and Serra outhit Riordan 15-5.





De La Salle beat Elk Grove 5-2: Eli Gennis had five strikeouts in four innings to pick up the win. Mickey Radanovich posted three shutout innings to close the game.





Mitty beat St. Francis 12-4: The Monarchs scored seven runs in the second inning to win the rubber game of the three game series.





Franklin beat Cosumnes Oaks 10-3: The Wildcats got a home run from Joe Lopez and Michael Freitas gave up an unearned run over five innings.





Carmel beat Sutter 8-4: JT Byrne had a home run for the Padres, which improved to 10-1.





Pleasant Grove beat Davis 2-1: Tyson Pereira pitched the final 5.1 innings without giving up a run while striking out eight.





Valley Christian beat Bellarmine 3-1: Two pitchers combined on a three hitter for the Warriors, which allowed four runs in three wins over the Bells.





Boys Basketball

Modesto Christian beat Bullard 79-65: Freshman Jamari Phillips had 24 points for the Crusaders, which plays Sheldon and Sierra Canyon in the next week.





Capital Christian beat Mitty 51-49: The Cougars have won three in a row after winning in San Jose on Saturday.





Salesian beat Bishop O’Dowd 69-67: Jeremiah Jones had the game winning basket for the Pride, which has won three in a row.





Campolindo beat Riordan 46-38: Emmanuel Callas had a game high 16 for the Cougars in a game.





Girls Basketball

Salesian beat Bishop O’Dowd 58-53: Silivia Fonongaloa and Alexsandra Alvarado each had 12 points for the Pride.



