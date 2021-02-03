NorCalPreps - NCP Notes: Arizona's recruiting push and football commitments

If you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





Arizona has put together a strong staff led by new head coach Jedd Fisch. Former Liberty head coach Ryan Partridge is also in Tucson as the Director of High School Scouting and Recruiting.





The Wildcats were busy this week in the 2022/2023 classes with offers out to Folsom 2023 tight end Walker Lyons, Folsom 2023 wide receiver Rico Flores, Valley Christian-San Jose 2023 wide receiver Jurrion Dickey and Lincoln-Stockton 2022 running back Jonah Coleman.





Prior to signing Sacred Heart Cathedral’s Evan Branch-Haynes and Carrillo’s Logan Kraut in the 2021 class, Arizona didn’t sign a regional high school prospect from 2016-2020.





The early offers this week could signal a re-focusing on NorCal recruiting for Arizona.





News and Notes

More meetings for restarting youth sports: The Golden State High School Football Coaches Community had a meeting with state government officials on Tuesday and is scheduled to meet with Dr. Mark Ghaly and Executive Secretary Jim DeBoo on Thursday, according to the Bay Area News Group.





Davidson adds two NorCal players: Shasta 2021 running back James Weaver and Campolindo 2021 athlete Maxwell Weaver (no relation) have signed with Davidson.





More Football Commitments: Marin Catholic 2021 offensive lineman Dawson Brown has committed to San Jose State. Bishop O’Dowd 2021 OL/DL Matthew Shaddle has committed to Southern Oregon.





Boise State picks up former NorCal standout: Cyrus Habibi-Likio (St. Franics) is now at Boise State after transferring from Oregon. He was ranked No. 17 in the final 2019 class rankings.





Two locals make FIBA AmeriCup Qualifying Team: James Nunnally (Weston Ranch) and Will Davis II (Sacramento) have made the FIBA AmeriCup Qualifying team that will play February 17-22 in Puerto Rico.





Links to Know

