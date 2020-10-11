NorCalPreps - NCP Notes: All-American invites, new offers and coaching news

NCP Notes: All-American invites, new offers and coaching news
NorCal standouts get All-American invites: Monterey Trail 2021 defensive back Prophet Brown has been invited to the US Army All-American Bowl, which is scheduled for January 9. He is committed to USC. Menlo-Atherton 2021 wide receiver Troy Franklin (Oregon) has also been invited to the game this past week.
New offer for Thomas: Menlo-Atherton 2021 defensive back Skyler Thomas has been offered by UC Davis. Northern Arizona and UNLV have also offered Thomas.
De La Salle schedules big opener: De La Salle will play at St. John Bosco to start the season in a rematch of the 2019 Open Division bowl game.
Wessman steps down at Napa: After going 7-4 in his first season, Richie Wessman has stepped down as the football head coach at Napa.
Cal lands rising Bay Area prospect: Cal men’s basketball has received a commitment from Bishop O’Dowd 2021 shooting guard Marsalis Roberson, who is coming off an All-NorCal season as a junior.
Bonner picks up Ivy League offer: Harvard has offered Bishop O’Dowd/Golden City 2022 CG Amaya Bonner.
Carter gets a local offer: Rocklin/JBS 2023 forward Mary Carter has been offered by William Jessup.
Cal State Bakersfield offers 2022 wing: Cal State Bakersfield has offered Vanden/Team Militant 2022 wing Jiana Creswell.
Gamble gets Division I offer: Capuchino/Bay City 2021 small forward Jaisa Gamble has been offered by Loyola.
