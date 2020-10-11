NorCalPreps - NCP Notes: All-American invites, new offers and coaching news

We hope you enjoy this free article from NorCalPreps.com. If you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





NorCal standouts get All-American invites: Monterey Trail 2021 defensive back Prophet Brown has been invited to the US Army All-American Bowl, which is scheduled for January 9. He is committed to USC. Menlo-Atherton 2021 wide receiver Troy Franklin (Oregon) has also been invited to the game this past week.





New offer for Thomas: Menlo-Atherton 2021 defensive back Skyler Thomas has been offered by UC Davis. Northern Arizona and UNLV have also offered Thomas.





De La Salle schedules big opener: De La Salle will play at St. John Bosco to start the season in a rematch of the 2019 Open Division bowl game.





Wessman steps down at Napa: After going 7-4 in his first season, Richie Wessman has stepped down as the football head coach at Napa.





Cal lands rising Bay Area prospect: Cal men’s basketball has received a commitment from Bishop O’Dowd 2021 shooting guard Marsalis Roberson, who is coming off an All-NorCal season as a junior.





Bonner picks up Ivy League offer: Harvard has offered Bishop O’Dowd/Golden City 2022 CG Amaya Bonner.





Carter gets a local offer: Rocklin/JBS 2023 forward Mary Carter has been offered by William Jessup.





Cal State Bakersfield offers 2022 wing: Cal State Bakersfield has offered Vanden/Team Militant 2022 wing Jiana Creswell.





Gamble gets Division I offer: Capuchino/Bay City 2021 small forward Jaisa Gamble has been offered by Loyola.





