NCP Football Top 35: Salinas makes big jump into the rankings
1. Folsom (4-0) Previous Rank: #1The Bulldogs raced out to a 40-0 halftime lead en route to a 54-7 win over Oak Ridge in the Sierra Foothill League opener. Tyler Tremain connected with Rico Flores ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news