NCP Football Top 20
Team Record Last Week This Week

1. De La Salle

4-1

Beat Buchanan 35-0

at St. Mary's-Stockton

2. Folsom

3-1

Beat Oak Ridge 36-33

vs. Menlo-Atherton

3. Serra

3-0

Idle

vs. Riordan

4. Liberty

5-0

Beat Cardinal Newman 17-13

at Freedom

5. Valley Christian

3-0

Idle

vs. St. Francis

6. Oak Ridge

3-1

Lost to Folsom 36-33

at Rocklin

7. Menlo-Atherton

1-2

Idle

at Folsom

8. Pittsburg

4-1

Beat Wilcox 35-31

vs. Deer Valley

9. Cardinal Newman

3-1

Lost to Liberty 13-17

vs. Balboa

10. St. Francis

1-2

Idle

at Valley Christian

11. Monte Vista

3-1

Beat Bishop O'Dowd 27-3

at Livermore

12. Clayton Valley Charter

3-1

Beat Canyon Springs 35-6

at Berkeley

13. Wilcox

2-2

Lost to Pittsburg 31-35

at Palo Alto

14. Inderkum

4-0

Beat Bella Vista 55-20

vs. Burbank

15. McClymonds

4-0

Beat Downey 55-6

vs. San Leandro

16. St. Mary's

1-3

Lost to Mission Viejo 7-63

vs. De La Salle

17. Marin Catholic

4-1

Beat Antioch 34-7

vs. Pitman

18. Turlock

3-2

Lost to Central 13-41

Idle

19. Los Gatos

4-0

Beat Saratoga 52-38

vs. Milpitas

20. California

4-0

Beat Heritage 12-3

at Granada