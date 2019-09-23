NCP Football Top 20 - Week 6
|Team
|Record
|Last Week
|This Week
|
1. De La Salle
|
4-1
|
Beat Buchanan 35-0
|
at St. Mary's-Stockton
|
2. Folsom
|
3-1
|
Beat Oak Ridge 36-33
|
vs. Menlo-Atherton
|
3. Serra
|
3-0
|
Idle
|
vs. Riordan
|
4. Liberty
|
5-0
|
Beat Cardinal Newman 17-13
|
at Freedom
|
5. Valley Christian
|
3-0
|
Idle
|
vs. St. Francis
|
6. Oak Ridge
|
3-1
|
Lost to Folsom 36-33
|
at Rocklin
|
7. Menlo-Atherton
|
1-2
|
Idle
|
at Folsom
|
8. Pittsburg
|
4-1
|
Beat Wilcox 35-31
|
vs. Deer Valley
|
9. Cardinal Newman
|
3-1
|
Lost to Liberty 13-17
|
vs. Balboa
|
10. St. Francis
|
1-2
|
Idle
|
at Valley Christian
|
11. Monte Vista
|
3-1
|
Beat Bishop O'Dowd 27-3
|
at Livermore
|
12. Clayton Valley Charter
|
3-1
|
Beat Canyon Springs 35-6
|
at Berkeley
|
13. Wilcox
|
2-2
|
Lost to Pittsburg 31-35
|
at Palo Alto
|
14. Inderkum
|
4-0
|
Beat Bella Vista 55-20
|
vs. Burbank
|
15. McClymonds
|
4-0
|
Beat Downey 55-6
|
vs. San Leandro
|
16. St. Mary's
|
1-3
|
Lost to Mission Viejo 7-63
|
vs. De La Salle
|
17. Marin Catholic
|
4-1
|
Beat Antioch 34-7
|
vs. Pitman
|
18. Turlock
|
3-2
|
Lost to Central 13-41
|
Idle
|
19. Los Gatos
|
4-0
|
Beat Saratoga 52-38
|
vs. Milpitas
|
20. California
|
4-0
|
Beat Heritage 12-3
|
at Granada