NCP Football Top 20 - Week 4
|Team
|Record
|Last Week
|This Week
|
1. De La Salle
|
2-1
|
Beat St. Francis 48-0
|
at Folsom
|
2. Folsom
|
2-0
|
Beat Antelope 49-13
|
vs. De La Salle
|
3. Serra
|
2-0
|
Beat Menlo-Atherton 38-13
|
at St. Mary's-Stockton
|
4. Liberty
|
3-0
|
Beat Clayton Valley Charter 28-27
|
vs. Monte Vista at Freedom HS
|
5. Valley Christian
|
2-0
|
Beat Pleasant Valley 37-0
|
vs. Clovis Wet at Buchanan HS
|
6. Menlo-Atherton
|
1-1
|
Lost to Serra 38-13
|
at East-Utah
|
7. Cardinal Newman
|
3-0
|
Beat Placer 30-27
|
Idle
|
8. Pittsburg
|
2-1
|
Beat Wooster 48-7
|
vs. Bishop O'Dowd
|
9. St. Francis
|
0-2
|
Lost to De La Salle 48-0
|
vs. Oak Grove
|
10. Oak Ridge
|
3-0
|
Bishop Manogue 2-0 (F)
|
Idle
|
11. Monte Vista
|
2-0
|
Beat San Leandro 20-0
|
vs. Liberty at Freedom HS
|
12. Clayton Valley Charter
|
1-1
|
Lost to Liberty 28-27
|
vs. Overfelt
|
13. Wilcox
|
1-1
|
Beat San Benito 34-20
|
at Leland
|
14. St. Mary's
|
1-1
|
Beat Central Catholic 42-7
|
vs. Serra
|
15. Inderkum
|
3-0
|
Beat Sacramento 59-12
|
Idle
|
16. McClymonds
|
2-0
|
Beat Encinal 20-0
|
vs. Campolindo
|
17. Marin Catholic
|
2-1
|
Beat Mitty 35-9
|
at Monterey
|
18. Monterey Trail
|
3-0
|
Beat San Ramon Valley 48-6
|
at Cosumnes Oaks
|
19. Turlock
|
2-1
|
Beat Tracy 43-16
|
vs. Sheldon
|
20. Oakdale
|
2-1
|
Beat Aptos 21-19
|
vs. Palma