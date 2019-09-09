NCP Football Top 20
Team Record Last Week This Week

1. De La Salle

2-1

Beat St. Francis 48-0

at Folsom

2. Folsom

2-0

Beat Antelope 49-13

vs. De La Salle

3. Serra

2-0

Beat Menlo-Atherton 38-13

at St. Mary's-Stockton

4. Liberty

3-0

Beat Clayton Valley Charter 28-27

vs. Monte Vista at Freedom HS

5. Valley Christian

2-0

Beat Pleasant Valley 37-0

vs. Clovis Wet at Buchanan HS

6. Menlo-Atherton

1-1

Lost to Serra 38-13

at East-Utah

7. Cardinal Newman

3-0

Beat Placer 30-27

Idle

8. Pittsburg

2-1

Beat Wooster 48-7

vs. Bishop O'Dowd

9. St. Francis

0-2

Lost to De La Salle 48-0

vs. Oak Grove

10. Oak Ridge

3-0

Bishop Manogue 2-0 (F)

Idle

11. Monte Vista

2-0

Beat San Leandro 20-0

vs. Liberty at Freedom HS

12. Clayton Valley Charter

1-1

Lost to Liberty 28-27

vs. Overfelt

13. Wilcox

1-1

Beat San Benito 34-20

at Leland

14. St. Mary's

1-1

Beat Central Catholic 42-7

vs. Serra

15. Inderkum

3-0

Beat Sacramento 59-12

Idle

16. McClymonds

2-0

Beat Encinal 20-0

vs. Campolindo

17. Marin Catholic

2-1

Beat Mitty 35-9

at Monterey

18. Monterey Trail

3-0

Beat San Ramon Valley 48-6

at Cosumnes Oaks

19. Turlock

2-1

Beat Tracy 43-16

vs. Sheldon

20. Oakdale

2-1

Beat Aptos 21-19

vs. Palma