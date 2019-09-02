NCP Football Top 20 - Week 3
|Team
|Record
|Last Week
|This Week
|
1. De La Salle
|
1-1
|
Beat Central Catholic 49-14
|
vs. St. Francis
|
2. Folsom
|
1-0
|
Beat Jesuit 52-12
|
at Antelope
|
3. Liberty
|
2-0
|
Beat Oakdale 19-14
|
vs. Clayton Valley Charter at Logan HS
|
4. Valley Christian
|
1-0
|
Beat Wilcox 23-13
|
vs. Pleasant Valley
|
5. Serra
|
1-0
|
Beat Pittsburg 58-21
|
vs. Menlo-Atherton at Levi's Stadium
|
6. Menlo-Atherton
|
1-0
|
Beat Bellarmine 51-14
|
vs. Serra at Levi's Stadium
|
7. Cardinal Newman
|
2-0
|
Beat Sutter 21-7
|
at Placer
|
8. St. Francis
|
0-1
|
Lost to Corona del Mar 42-14
|
at De La Salle
|
9. Pittsburg
|
1-1
|
Lost to Serra 58-21
|
at Wooster-Nevada
|
10. Oak Ridge
|
2-0
|
Beat Vacaville 45-20
|
vs. Bishop Manogue-Nevada
|
11. Monte Vista
|
1-0
|
Idle
|
vs. San Leandro
|
12. Wilcox
|
0-1
|
Lost to Valley Christian 13-23
|
vs. San Benito at Levi's Stadium
|
13. St. Mary's, Stockton
|
0-1
|
Idle
|
vs. Central Catholic
|
14. Inderkum
|
2-0
|
Beat Del Oro 37-10
|
vs. Sacramento
|
15. McClymonds
|
1-0
|
Beat Marin Catholic 19-7
|
vs. Encinal
|
16. Clayton Valley Charter
|
1-0
|
Beat Turlock 21-7
|
vs. Liberty at Logan HS
|
17. Marin Catholic
|
1-1
|
Lost to McClymonds 19-7
|
vs. Mitty
|
18. Mitty
|
1-0
|
Beat Palma 47-31
|
at Marin Catholic
|
19. Monterey Trail
|
2-0
|
Beat Spanish Springs 47-7
|
vs. San Ramon Valley
|
20. Buhach Colony
|
2-0
|
Beat Tracy 35-21
|
vs. Edison-Stockton at Atwater HS