NCP Football Top 20
Team Record Last Week This Week

1. De La Salle

1-1

Beat Central Catholic 49-14

vs. St. Francis

2. Folsom

1-0

Beat Jesuit 52-12

at Antelope

3. Liberty

2-0

Beat Oakdale 19-14

vs. Clayton Valley Charter at Logan HS

4. Valley Christian

1-0

Beat Wilcox 23-13

vs. Pleasant Valley

5. Serra

1-0

Beat Pittsburg 58-21

vs. Menlo-Atherton at Levi's Stadium

6. Menlo-Atherton

1-0

Beat Bellarmine 51-14

vs. Serra at Levi's Stadium

7. Cardinal Newman

2-0

Beat Sutter 21-7

at Placer

8. St. Francis

0-1

Lost to Corona del Mar 42-14

at De La Salle

9. Pittsburg

1-1

Lost to Serra 58-21

at Wooster-Nevada

10. Oak Ridge

2-0

Beat Vacaville 45-20

vs. Bishop Manogue-Nevada

11. Monte Vista

1-0

Idle

vs. San Leandro

12. Wilcox

0-1

Lost to Valley Christian 13-23

vs. San Benito at Levi's Stadium

13. St. Mary's, Stockton

0-1

Idle

vs. Central Catholic

14. Inderkum

2-0

Beat Del Oro 37-10

vs. Sacramento

15. McClymonds

1-0

Beat Marin Catholic 19-7

vs. Encinal

16. Clayton Valley Charter

1-0

Beat Turlock 21-7

vs. Liberty at Logan HS

17. Marin Catholic

1-1

Lost to McClymonds 19-7

vs. Mitty

18. Mitty

1-0

Beat Palma 47-31

at Marin Catholic

19. Monterey Trail

2-0

Beat Spanish Springs 47-7

vs. San Ramon Valley

20. Buhach Colony

2-0

Beat Tracy 35-21

vs. Edison-Stockton at Atwater HS