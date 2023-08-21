We hope you enjoy this free preview from NorCalPreps.com. If you want to see more content like team rankings, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





2024 Football Top 50 Player Rankings I 2025 Football Top 30 Player Rankings





1. Serra (0-0)





Last Week: Idle

This Week: August 26 vs. #3 Folsom





A year after going to Folsom in its season opener and picking up the win, the Padres will host the Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon in San Mateo. Serra is 42-2 against Northern California competition in the past four seasons.





2. De La Salle (0-0)





Last Week: Idle

This Week: August 25 vs. Orange Lutheran





All six of De La Salle’s non-league games are against non-NCS teams starting with an out of area game on Friday. Orange Lutheran beat Serra-Gardena 47-19 in its opener last week.





Click Here for the complete Top 20 Rankings





Join the Conversation: NCP INSIDER I FOOTBALL



