@norcalpreps

1. Serra (2-0)

Last Week: Beat #2 De La Salle 28-0

This Week: September 8 at #8 Central Catholic





Much like last season, Serra has notched opening wins over Folsom and De La Salle to cement its current status as the No. 1 team in Northern California. The defense has been excellent and the offense put together two scoring drives of at least 80 yards against the Spartans.





2. St. Mary’s-Stockton (3-0)

Last Week: Beat Manteca 44-7

This Week: Idle





The Rams are averaging more than 40 points per game against Top 20 type teams. Last week, the defense held Manteca to 94 rushing yards on 40 carries. Samson Hunkin has thrown for 438 yards and five touchdowns the past two weeks.





