1. De La Salle (11-0) Idle Next week: vs. Liberty LW: #1





2. Folsom (11-1) Beat St. Mary’s-Stockton 52-7 Next week: vs. Monterey Trail LW: #2





3. Liberty (11-0) Beat Clayton Valley Charter 42-14 Next week: vs. De La Salle LW: #3





4. St. Francis, Mountain View (11-1) Beat Serra 38-8 Next week: vs. Valley Christian LW: #4





5. Pittsburg (7-4) Season Complete LW: #5





6. Clayton Valley Charter (9-2) Lost to Liberty 42-14 Season Complete LW: #6





7. Placer (12-0) Beat River Valley 7-6 Next week: vs. Capital Christian LW: #7





8. Freedom (8-3) Beat Amador Valley 48-29 Next week: at California LW: #8





9. Del Oro (10-1) Idle Next week: vs. Central Catholic LW: #9





10. Wilcox (12-0) Beat Salinas 45-27 Next week: vs. Menlo-Atherton LW: #10





11. Valley Christian, San Jose (10-2) Beat Mitty 42-14 Next week: vs. St. Francis LW: #11





12. Serra (7-5) Lost to St. Francis 38-8 Season Complete LW: #12





13. Cardinal Newman (10-1) Beat Encinal 56-21 Next week: vs. El Cerrito LW: #13





14. Central Catholic (11-1) Beat Inderkum 31-30 Next week: vs. Del Oro LW: #14





15. Monterey Trail (12-0) Beat Oak Ridge 48-20 Next week: vs. Folsom LW: #15





16. Menlo-Atherton (10-2) Beat Palo Alto 17-7 Next week: vs. Wilcox





17. St. Mary’s-Stockton (7-5) Lost to Folsom 52-7 Season Complete





18. Inderkum (11-1) Lost to Central Catholic 31-30 Season Complete





19. Sheldon (10-2) Season Complete





20. Rancho Cotate (11-1) Beat American Canyon 42-7 Next week: vs. Marin Catholic



