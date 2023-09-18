We hope you enjoy this free preview from NorCalPreps.com. If you want to see more content like team rankings, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





1. Serra (3-0)

Last Week: Idle

This Week: September 22 vs. Sacred Heart Cathedral at Kezar Stadium





Serra starts WCAL play this week in winning 18 of its past 19 league games. The Padres boast the top defense in the region and an offense that has improved its scoring output each week.





2. Folsom (3-1)

Last Week: Idle

This Week: September 22 vs. #3 De La Salle





If you take out the first quarter against Serra, Folsom has given up 22 total points in the other 15 quarters this season. This week starts a tough three game stretch against De La Salle and Oak Ridge at home before traveling to Rocklin.





