NCP Football Top 20 Rankings
|Team
|Record
|Last Week
|This Week
|
1. De La Salle
|
8-1
|
Beat San Ramon Valley 52-0
|
Idle
|
2. Folsom
|
7-1
|
Beat Granite Bay 56-10
|
vs. Grant
|
3. Serra
|
7-0
|
Beat St. Francis 35-21
|
vs. Sacred Heart Cathedral
|
4. Valley Christian
|
7-0
|
Beat Riordan 44-6
|
at Bellarmine
|
5. Pittsburg
|
7-1
|
Beat Liberty 24-21
|
vs. Heritage
|
6. Wilcox
|
6-2
|
Beat Milpitas 49-21
|
Idle
|
7. Liberty
|
7-1
|
Lost to Pittsburg 24-21
|
at Deer Valley
|
8. Cardinal Newman
|
7-1
|
Beat Windsor 36-19
|
at Carrillo
|
9. Monte Vista
|
6-2
|
Beat California 15-14
|
at Clayton Valley Charter
|
10. McClymonds
|
6-0
|
Beat Castlemont 55-0
|
vs. Fremont-Oakland
|
11. Inderkum
|
8-0
|
Beat Antelope 35-20
|
vs. Yuba City
|
12. Marin Catholic
|
8-1
|
Beat Redwood 14-0
|
Idle
|
13. Menlo-Atherton
|
4-3
|
Beat Sacred Heart Prep 26-20
|
at Burlingame
|
14. California
|
6-2
|
Lost to Monte Vista 15-14
|
vs. San Ramon Valley
|
15. Rocklin
|
6-2
|
Idle
|
at Del Oro
|
16. Oak Ridge
|
5-2
|
Beat Whitney 26-14
|
at Granite Bay
|
17. Capital Christian
|
6-2
|
Idle
|
vs. Rio Americano
|
18. St. Mary's, Stockton
|
4-4
|
Beat Tracy 28-14
|
vs. Tokay
|
19. Half Moon Bay
|
7-0
|
Beat Menlo 54-14
|
at Sequoia
|
20. Mitty
|
5-2
|
Beat Sacred Heart Cathedral 39-0
|
vs. St. Francis