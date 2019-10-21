Football Top 20
Team Record Last Week This Week

1. De La Salle

8-1

Beat San Ramon Valley 52-0

Idle

2. Folsom

7-1

Beat Granite Bay 56-10

vs. Grant

3. Serra

7-0

Beat St. Francis 35-21

vs. Sacred Heart Cathedral

4. Valley Christian

7-0

Beat Riordan 44-6

at Bellarmine

5. Pittsburg

7-1

Beat Liberty 24-21

vs. Heritage

6. Wilcox

6-2

Beat Milpitas 49-21

Idle

7. Liberty

7-1

Lost to Pittsburg 24-21

at Deer Valley

8. Cardinal Newman

7-1

Beat Windsor 36-19

at Carrillo

9. Monte Vista

6-2

Beat California 15-14

at Clayton Valley Charter

10. McClymonds

6-0

Beat Castlemont 55-0

vs. Fremont-Oakland

11. Inderkum

8-0

Beat Antelope 35-20

vs. Yuba City

12. Marin Catholic

8-1

Beat Redwood 14-0

Idle

13. Menlo-Atherton

4-3

Beat Sacred Heart Prep 26-20

at Burlingame

14. California

6-2

Lost to Monte Vista 15-14

vs. San Ramon Valley

15. Rocklin

6-2

Idle

at Del Oro

16. Oak Ridge

5-2

Beat Whitney 26-14

at Granite Bay

17. Capital Christian

6-2

Idle

vs. Rio Americano

18. St. Mary's, Stockton

4-4

Beat Tracy 28-14

vs. Tokay

19. Half Moon Bay

7-0

Beat Menlo 54-14

at Sequoia

20. Mitty

5-2

Beat Sacred Heart Cathedral 39-0

vs. St. Francis